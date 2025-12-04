Ferocious blends Far Cry chaos with Ark's dino-taming, and it's available on Steam right now

Ferocious launch trailer - PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Dinosaurs? Dinosaurs! Sometimes the litmus test for whether a game is cool or not really is that simple. And Ferocious, which has just launched on Steam during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, wins bonus points for piling mechsuits, Tarkov-like weapon modifications, and dino-taming into the mix. Never settle for less.

Its launch trailer showcases a toybox of ideas that rivals Far Cry in scope, but there's a dark and moody atmosphere here that runs counter to that series' recently dialled up mayhem. Prehistoric monsters stalk their prey through suffocatingly dense jungle environments, rain lashing down through breaks in the canopy—and when you can find relief from the downpour you're greeted by armies of heavily armed, shadowy mercs.

But there absolutely is a power fantasy here, as seconds later we're taming T-Rexes, strapping into mechsuits, and using high-powered scopes to pick off unwitting bad guys from on high. And yes, you can ride the dinosaurs—or at least the big ones, I'm highly doubtful you can take flight on Pterodactyls, or careen through foliage atop a knee-high Compy.

It also looks like you'll be able to direct the dinos both through some form of mind-control device, and simply by aggroing them towards an encampment you'd love to see bulldozed by a Triceratops.

You won't get all those gadgets and guns from the start, actually you'll probably have to build a lot of it yourself. This is a survival game, too, and the Steam page confirms that you'll need to work very hard to track down the limited resources and items you need to go from scraping by to taking over.

We get a small glimpse of the weapon customisation in the launch trailer, too, which shows the player inspecting their armament and choosing between options for the stock, lasers, muzzle attachments, and optics. It's a neat touch few would expect from a game that's already offering dinosaur fights.

Best of all, you don't have to wait to start amassing your dino minions—Ferocious is available on Steam right now.

