Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core makes it into our top 25 Most Wanted games list, teases not-yet-officially announced fifth class

The Council has recognised Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core as the 19th most wanted game of next year, which will come as no surprise to fans of this well-loved, co-op action series. During the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted announcement, game director Mikkel Martin Pedersen and lead game designer Mikhail Akopyan took to the screen to show their gratitude for having made it onto the list.

"On behalf of everyone at Ghost Ship games," says Pedersen, "we'd like to thank you at PC Gamer for acknowledging us as one of the 25 most wanted games of 2026. It's an absolute honour!"

With a double fistpump, the camera cuts to a short action-packed teaser trailer that reveals a not-yet-officially announced fifth class coming to Rogue Core. The Retcon character class will be totally new for anyone who hasn't been following along with the closed alpha playtest, and it looks to be a powerful one.

The trailer demonstrates this newest class sprinting through a tunnel pursued by enemies and with many more blocking the exit. Having mown through those ahead, the character shows off the Retcon's "state rewind" power, which will allow you to designate and return to a previous point and state in time. You can use this to flank confused enemies from behind as they realise very quickly they were chasing the wrong version of you. Why spin around for a trailing shot when you have CHRONOMANCY?!

Rogue Core is a roguelite twist on Deep Rock Galactic's classic co-op shooter trappings, with each run starting you off with minimal gear for your Reclaimer. You'll be upgrading advanced weaponry, confronting new horrors like the Core Spawn, and braving the depths with your closest pals.

If all that sounds like something you want to get involved in, you can request access to the playtest now, or add it to your wishlist. While there's no release date as yet, the game is still set to release some time in early 2026.

