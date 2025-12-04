Cure the world by raining blood in Ex Sanguis, a ruthless, turn-based roguelite battler

Ex Sanguis Trailer | PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Death surrounds us in this bloodsoaked new Ex Sanguis trailer from Lightbulb Crew. With the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted well underway, I was waiting for a little goth fuel to power the edgelord inside me. So prepare to bask in violent reverence as we check out this turn-based tactical RPG from the makers of Othercide.

Add it to your wishlist Wishlist Ex Sanguis on Steam

Coming soon to early access, Ex Sanguis is unapologetically bloodthirsty—hence the name, I imagine. Where the previous trailer only showed a snapshot of combat, the newest reveal captures the kind of ruthless battles you'd expect from such a gritty title.

Here, demonic mistresses cause hemorrhages, curse creatures into vulnerability, and follow up with moves that'll make you want to blast Slayer as you rain literal blood onto the battlefield, pummelling your enemies into the stained earth.

These warriors are making a stand, raging against the twin atrocities of perfection and stillness in a bid to revive the world of Stasia from a state of purgatory. Players progress even through defeat in this dynamic, roguelite battler, complete with striking visuals, and unique character design to complement a wonderfully unholy aesthetic.

As a fan of the Claymore series, this is the kind of game that reminds me powerful female characters do exist and they're ready to rip out your throat at a moment's notice. Plus, this trailer is giving clear indicators the game will grant the level of catharsis I need to keep me going through the thousands of roguelite loops I'll face, having died ten times in a row. You can wishlist Ex Sanguis now on Steam for more updates, if ruthless demon ladies are your thing too.

When the whole world is finally soaked in blood, check out everything that was announced during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2025 Powered by Xbox Game Pass.