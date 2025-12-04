City builder and creature collector Tamer Town shows off autobattling and Manor Lords-style plot planning

Upcoming creature collecting city-builder Tamer Town just got a new trailer at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, granting us a closer look at the kind of combat and building systems this monster battling strategy game will offer.

The trailer pans over a brightly coloured metropolis filled with grand mansions and featuring an all-important arena where trainers from your town will fight your Pokémon-like Mokiton. These are evolving creatures of all shapes, sizes, and specialisms that improve "not through training alone, but through their bonds."

It details some of the core gameplay mechanics we can expect from this genre mashup, including cozy city-building elements and intense battles between trainers. The in-game autobattles between Mokiton are described as a fusion between real-time and tactical turn-based combat. It'll be interesting to see how those mechanics really blend together in practice, but from the merging of city building and arena combat it's clear Tamer Town is all about combining unexpected elements to make something unique.

The devs are currently working on a roguelike adventure set in the same universe called Path to Tamer Town, with Tamer Town certainly looking like the more creatively freeform of the two. From Manor Lords-style plot creation, to arena customization and beyond, there's a lot of decorating to be done to keep your Monkiton happy. You'll even need to match your Monkiton to jobs that play to their strengths in order to strategically optimize each building's output.

If designing a town full of evolving creatures sounds like your cup of tea, you can wishlist Tamer Town now on Steam. The full game is set to release in mid-to-late 2026.

