Attack to the beat in Wardrum, a new rougelite rhythm strategy game where you have to free the world from poorly timed magic

I never understood those guys in old-timey wars who just marched straight into cannon fire banging their little drums. That is until I watched the Wardrum reveal trailer just shown during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted. Now, I'm ready to lay down my life for developer Mopeful Games.

In Wardrum, you'll lead a tribe's warriors into battle, all to a sick drumbeat. Attack in time with the music to unleash powerful abilities, and don't let death get you down, it's all part of the process.

This is a pixelated turn-based roguelite, and each run will see you build your band of brawlers, each with their own set of rhythmic attacks to master. If one isn't quite your style, find another you can jam with.

But why is your tribe at war? Well, have you ever been to a concert and gotten annoyed at all the people clapping out of time? That's pretty much the reason. Off-beat magic has infested the lands you call home, and it's up to you to stamp it out and restore harmony. The pixelated monsters look brutal, and the whole landscape looks like it's been set on fire by their terrible song.

Each run will help you to weaken the Rhythm Mother—which is a pretty badass name if I do say so myself—and you'll be able to improve your band as you play. Randomised hazards, traps, weather, and new encounters and enemies should help keep each attempt feeling fresh as you bash your head against a wall to the beat of that pounding wardrum.

Actually sticking to the rhythm won't be as easy as keeping a one-two count in your head, as debuffs like bleeding, blinding, and deafening will work against you to mess up your timing. Music takes time to master, so you'll just have to keep practising until you nail the beats.

Wardrum doesn't have a release date just yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam to keep up to date with its development.

