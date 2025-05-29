Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is a TMNT parkour-action game for VR
See the scenic sewers of New York up close.
We've had a TMNT sidescrolling beat-em-up, a TMNT turn-based tactics RPG, and a TMNT Hades clone with co-op. They're even in Call of Duty, if you can afford to fork out like $90. It's a good time to be into the Ninja Turtles, whether or not you believe 2025 is the year of the ninja.
That run is continuing in a literal sense with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, a parkour action-adventure coming from Cortopia Studios. That's the developer behind Gorn 2, and like that game it'll be a VR-exclusive. Tom Waltz, who wrote 100 issues of the well-regarded TMNT comic for IDW is serving as a narrative consultant, and apparently it's set after Shredder has been defeated yet again, and sees the heroes in a half-shell mopping up the Foot Clan and dealing with "fan-favorite villains".
TMNT: Empire City will also have four-player co-op, with everyone taking on the role of a different turtle. As well as having different weapons they've all got slightly different stats, with IGN's preview mentioning that Raphael's got more hit points than Donatello, presumably because he's the best one.
It also has stealth takedowns, mid-air attacking and dashing, shuriken, and smoke grenades. When you're not running across the rooftops getting in fights with the Foot Clan, there's a home base hub with a themed bedroom to express each turtle's personality (or lack of a personality, in Leonardo's case).
TMNT: Empire City is coming to SteamVR and Meta Quest 3 in 2026. It's got a Steam page, but not much in the way of additional info yet.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
