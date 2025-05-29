Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is a TMNT parkour-action game for VR

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

We've had a TMNT sidescrolling beat-em-up, a TMNT turn-based tactics RPG, and a TMNT Hades clone with co-op. They're even in Call of Duty, if you can afford to fork out like $90. It's a good time to be into the Ninja Turtles, whether or not you believe 2025 is the year of the ninja.

That run is continuing in a literal sense with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, a parkour action-adventure coming from Cortopia Studios. That's the developer behind Gorn 2, and like that game it'll be a VR-exclusive. Tom Waltz, who wrote 100 issues of the well-regarded TMNT comic for IDW is serving as a narrative consultant, and apparently it's set after Shredder has been defeated yet again, and sees the heroes in a half-shell mopping up the Foot Clan and dealing with "fan-favorite villains".

TMNT: Empire City will also have four-player co-op, with everyone taking on the role of a different turtle. As well as having different weapons they've all got slightly different stats, with IGN's preview mentioning that Raphael's got more hit points than Donatello, presumably because he's the best one.

It also has stealth takedowns, mid-air attacking and dashing, shuriken, and smoke grenades. When you're not running across the rooftops getting in fights with the Foot Clan, there's a home base hub with a themed bedroom to express each turtle's personality (or lack of a personality, in Leonardo's case).

TMNT: Empire City is coming to SteamVR and Meta Quest 3 in 2026. It's got a Steam page, but not much in the way of additional info yet.