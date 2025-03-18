Helldivers 2's next warbond'll let you be a real space cowboy, and draw on those Automaton scum with a lever-action rifle

News
By published

Yeehaw.

Helldivers 2 - Borderline Justice Warbond | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Helldivers 2 - Borderline Justice Warbond | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube
Watch On

Alright, pardner, it's time to hike up your cowboy boots and put on your best duster—because Helldivers 2 has just announced a new warbond, and reports say it's both rootin', tootin', and potentially shootin'. As per the video above, the Borderline Justice warbond is the next in the line of Arrowhead's goodie bags, and it's got some real nuggets of gold in the pan already.

First up, the R-6 Deadeye lever-action hunting rifle—I might be on sabbatical from Helldivers 2 for the time being (I'm afflicted with the curse of having 'too many games to play to do my job') but this thing has me hankering to come back. I'm a big fan of lever-actions in shooters, there's something about the shoot-click-shoot loop that spikes the dopamine.

Then there's the LAS-58 Talon revolver, which asked the question: How can we make revolvers cooler? Well, the answer is to make them shoot lasers. Duh.

Both of these weapons look like they'll pair like a fine whiskey to a varmint stew with the LIFT-860 hover pack, which straight-up lets you go all Boba Fett on some fools. Now, given two-thirds of the game's cast primarily shoot you with bullets, I'm not sure hanging in the air without any sort of cover is advisable, but it should at least be useful for fighting Terminids.

I'm also excited about the drip, here. Both the GS-66 Lawmaker and the GS-17 Frontier Marshal look appropriately wild west, with neck scarves to tie the whole thing together and to keep dust out of your space helmet. Useful, because you can also just throw dynamite at people now with the new grenade, which feels like bringing a rock to an intergalactic war but hey—rocks still hurt if you throw them at someone else's head right.

(Image credit: Arrowhead Games)

Honestly, this whole offering is looking great. I'm glad to see Helldivers 2 has properly hit its stride in these past few months after the absolute chaos that was its first year—and it's about time we had some ways to style on the enemies of liberty as a true cowboy out space west (that's the Wild West in space. Don't ask how it works).

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A screenshot of Helldivers 2, depicting a Helldiver saluting while wearing an anthropomorphic facemask
Helldivers 2's latest warbond adds a stratagem I've craved since the galactic war started, a portable hellbomb
Helldivers 2 best weapons - A diver in the Freedom&#039;s Flame armour
The best Helldivers 2 weapons
helldivers 2 killzone crossover
Defending a kinda wimpy Killzone crossover gun, Helldivers 2's Johan Pilestedt says the game's past balance woes were due to weapons being 'seen as game objects' and that 'balance doesn't matter'
Still image from &quot;found footage&quot; of Helldivers 2 game master Joel.
Helldivers 2 game master Joel offers a look back on the first anniversary of the galactic war
helldivers 2 killzone crossover
Helldivers 2 players rip into Arrowhead for 'straight-up ridiculous' Killzone crossover prices, CEO defends the choice: 'The more of this we sell, the more Illuminate-type stuff we can keep dropping for free'
An image of a citizen of Super Earth giving a PSA, holding his hands out in a calming manner while the word: INVASION is stamped in block-type over a screaming man crying for sweet liberty.
Arrowhead Games' heart grows three sizes as it swerves away from its controversial crossover plans for Helldivers 2's Killzone collab, offers the second half for free
Latest in Third Person Shooter
A Helldivers 2 soldier readies to draw his rootin&#039; tootin&#039; wild west pistol on some foolish automaton.
Helldivers 2's next warbond'll let you be a real space cowboy, and draw on those Automaton scum with a lever-action rifle
Storm trooper hero
Another live service shooter is getting shut down, this time before it even launched on Steam
Marvel Rivals characters - Hulk with his hands out as if he&#039;s grabbing the camera.
Marvel Rivals' growing roster of heroes scares me, but the game's director seems sure that all is under control: 'Everything is progressing smoothly'
Titus in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 reveal promo image
Praise be to the Omnissiah! Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 is officially in development
Marvel Rivals characters - Captain America running towards the camera.
All Marvel Rivals characters - current and upcoming heroes
Marvel Rivals Human Torch
Marvel Rivals is carrying on the tradition of chaotic patches after buffing two of the most annoying heroes, but I main one of them, so I'm not complaining
Latest in News
A Helldivers 2 soldier readies to draw his rootin&#039; tootin&#039; wild west pistol on some foolish automaton.
Helldivers 2's next warbond'll let you be a real space cowboy, and draw on those Automaton scum with a lever-action rifle
Screenshots from Half-Life 2 RTX, showing the various new effects delivered by full ray tracing and enhanced assets.
The Half-Life 2 RTX demo is out now and well worth a go… if your graphics card can take it
a picture of Attoparsec&#039;s &#039;ten hundred letter getter&#039;, a keyboard with 1,000 words on it.
'I made the world's worst keyboard': This YouTuber's homemade board has over 1,000 keys and types in words, not letters
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 villain Raphael, staring intently at the viewer.
"Eager to get me on my knees, Raphael?" Baldur's Gate 3 mod lets you romance the silk-tongued cambion devil, although maybe you shouldn't, yeah?
A cat gets an affectionate head-scratch in miHoYo&#039;s Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero developer finally embraces its divine domain as the god of jiggle physics, goes mad, adds them to cat balls
Image for
Space Marine 2 CEO puts the boot into the Saints Row team's twitching corpse from his private jet: 'Who's going to fund them for the next game after that disaster?'
More about third person shooter
Storm trooper hero

Another live service shooter is getting shut down, this time before it even launched on Steam
Marvel Rivals characters - Hulk with his hands out as if he&#039;s grabbing the camera.

Marvel Rivals' growing roster of heroes scares me, but the game's director seems sure that all is under control: 'Everything is progressing smoothly'
A castle being beset by horrors.

Cataclismo review
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshots from Half-Life 2 RTX, showing the various new effects delivered by full ray tracing and enhanced assets.
The Half-Life 2 RTX demo is out now and well worth a go… if your graphics card can take it
a picture of Attoparsec&#039;s &#039;ten hundred letter getter&#039;, a keyboard with 1,000 words on it.
'I made the world's worst keyboard': This YouTuber's homemade board has over 1,000 keys and types in words, not letters
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 villain Raphael, staring intently at the viewer.
"Eager to get me on my knees, Raphael?" Baldur's Gate 3 mod lets you romance the silk-tongued cambion devil, although maybe you shouldn't, yeah?
Yeston RX 9070
Chinese graphics card maker claims RX 9070 supply will be 'stable' from April while AMD commits to more MSRP graphics cards though admits it's something 'we don't directly control'
A cat gets an affectionate head-scratch in miHoYo&#039;s Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero developer finally embraces its divine domain as the god of jiggle physics, goes mad, adds them to cat balls
Image for Space Marine 2 CEO puts the boot into the Saints Row team&#039;s twitching corpse from his private jet: &#039;Who&#039;s going to fund them for the next game after that disaster?&#039;
Space Marine 2 CEO puts the boot into the Saints Row team's twitching corpse from his private jet: 'Who's going to fund them for the next game after that disaster?'
Sennheiser HD 550 on a white box.
Sennheiser says it 'will not become a gaming brand' but its new HD 550 are a good excuse to use audiophile headphones for gaming
Virtual human head divided into horizontal layers in various skin tones.
The future of robots is looking ever more meaty as MIT researchers grow first bidirectional muscle tissue machine
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 18
Ark: Lost Colony teaser still.
Ark 2 is still on: The next Ark expansion 'leads into the events of Ark 2,' says Studio Wildcard