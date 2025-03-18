Helldivers 2's next warbond'll let you be a real space cowboy, and draw on those Automaton scum with a lever-action rifle
Yeehaw.
Alright, pardner, it's time to hike up your cowboy boots and put on your best duster—because Helldivers 2 has just announced a new warbond, and reports say it's both rootin', tootin', and potentially shootin'. As per the video above, the Borderline Justice warbond is the next in the line of Arrowhead's goodie bags, and it's got some real nuggets of gold in the pan already.
First up, the R-6 Deadeye lever-action hunting rifle—I might be on sabbatical from Helldivers 2 for the time being (I'm afflicted with the curse of having 'too many games to play to do my job') but this thing has me hankering to come back. I'm a big fan of lever-actions in shooters, there's something about the shoot-click-shoot loop that spikes the dopamine.
Then there's the LAS-58 Talon revolver, which asked the question: How can we make revolvers cooler? Well, the answer is to make them shoot lasers. Duh.
Both of these weapons look like they'll pair like a fine whiskey to a varmint stew with the LIFT-860 hover pack, which straight-up lets you go all Boba Fett on some fools. Now, given two-thirds of the game's cast primarily shoot you with bullets, I'm not sure hanging in the air without any sort of cover is advisable, but it should at least be useful for fighting Terminids.
I'm also excited about the drip, here. Both the GS-66 Lawmaker and the GS-17 Frontier Marshal look appropriately wild west, with neck scarves to tie the whole thing together and to keep dust out of your space helmet. Useful, because you can also just throw dynamite at people now with the new grenade, which feels like bringing a rock to an intergalactic war but hey—rocks still hurt if you throw them at someone else's head right.
Honestly, this whole offering is looking great. I'm glad to see Helldivers 2 has properly hit its stride in these past few months after the absolute chaos that was its first year—and it's about time we had some ways to style on the enemies of liberty as a true cowboy out space west (that's the Wild West in space. Don't ask how it works).
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
