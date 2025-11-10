Tracking down a cooling fan location will be one of your goals in Arc Raiders if you plan on prepping to send your plucky Raider off on an adventure through the Expedition system. And no, I'm not just doing this because I put all my skill points in mobility and need a respec —who told you that? Malicious slander, I say.

For your second phase of Expedition prep, building whatever the hell that thing is the game has you gathering materials for, you'll need five cooling fans. That's quite a few rare materials, especially if you don't know where to find them. Their description mentions Technological areas, but there's actually a trick to getting these versus searching every container you come across.

Arc Raiders cooling fan location

You most often find cooling fans inside these breachable cabinets in Technological areas (Image credit: Embark Studios)

You can find cooling fans in marked Technological areas in Arc Raiders, but just searching through every container won't help you. You'll want to breach and search the big cabinets of electrical machinery, pictured above, since these generally contain cooling fans, or at least have a chance to. There are two locations early on that are pretty great for them:

Research & Administration, Dam Battlegrounds : Head through the main admin entrance, go up the zipline behind the desk, then go straight on, turn left down the corridor, and turn right into the room with the broken blinds. There are multiple of these electrical cabinets here.

: Head through the main admin entrance, go up the zipline behind the desk, then go straight on, turn left down the corridor, and turn right into the room with the broken blinds. There are multiple of these electrical cabinets here. Space Travel, Buried City: While there are a couple scattered across other floors, you can find most of these electrical cabinets on the sixth floor (there are signs on the staircase walls).

Focusing on these two spots, I found most of the fans I needed for my Expedition in a short time. You can also find cooling fans in other Technological marked areas, but you'll still want to look for these big electrical cabinets specifically, as that's where you most often get these.

I'm not sure I've ever found a cooling fan by simply searching computers, drawers, and containers, but I almost always find them when I breach and open these cabinets instead.