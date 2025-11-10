Where to find cooling fans in Arc Raiders
You'll need this rare Technological material for the second stage of your Expedition prep.
Tracking down a cooling fan location will be one of your goals in Arc Raiders if you plan on prepping to send your plucky Raider off on an adventure through the Expedition system. And no, I'm not just doing this because I put all my skill points in mobility and need a respec—who told you that? Malicious slander, I say.
For your second phase of Expedition prep, building whatever the hell that thing is the game has you gathering materials for, you'll need five cooling fans. That's quite a few rare materials, especially if you don't know where to find them. Their description mentions Technological areas, but there's actually a trick to getting these versus searching every container you come across.
Arc Raiders cooling fan location
You can find cooling fans in marked Technological areas in Arc Raiders, but just searching through every container won't help you. You'll want to breach and search the big cabinets of electrical machinery, pictured above, since these generally contain cooling fans, or at least have a chance to. There are two locations early on that are pretty great for them:
- Research & Administration, Dam Battlegrounds: Head through the main admin entrance, go up the zipline behind the desk, then go straight on, turn left down the corridor, and turn right into the room with the broken blinds. There are multiple of these electrical cabinets here.
- Space Travel, Buried City: While there are a couple scattered across other floors, you can find most of these electrical cabinets on the sixth floor (there are signs on the staircase walls).
Focusing on these two spots, I found most of the fans I needed for my Expedition in a short time. You can also find cooling fans in other Technological marked areas, but you'll still want to look for these big electrical cabinets specifically, as that's where you most often get these.
I'm not sure I've ever found a cooling fan by simply searching computers, drawers, and containers, but I almost always find them when I breach and open these cabinets instead.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders dog collar: Train Scrappy
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.