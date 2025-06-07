They're making an action RPG based on The Expanse, and it's got Mass Effect vibes
The trailer's worth watching just for the spaceship combat and low-G gunfights.
Surprise, Expanse fans—and congrats to sci-fi game fans in general—because developer Owlcat Games has just announced The Expanse: Osiris Reborn. The trailer was revealed at the start of the Future Games Show, and you can watch it above.
This'll be just the second videogame based on The Expanse after the Telltale release, and from the trailer it looks like it could be Owlcat's biggest production yet, as we see a gunship spin, flip, and burn to assault an asteroid base before the crew lands for a low-G ground assault complete with mag-locked boots and a bit of floating gunplay. It's been made with Unreal Engine 5.
We don't know all the details of the plot yet, but at least one protagonist has UNN on their uniform, so they're working for the government of Earth. Osiris is an evil corporate element from Seasons 1 and 2 of the TV show or the early books—the ones experimenting on people with the alien protomolecule. (The game is specifically based on the TV show.)
The gameplay sections of the trailer show off some cover-based shooting, with the character ducking behind cover and strafing while firing at enemies or lining up the area of grenade tosses. There's also some stylish-looking zero-G maneuvering between ships or stations shown off, complete with dodging flying debris heading your way. There's a Mass Effect vibe.
Owlcat Games previously made videogame RPGs based on tabletop RPGs Pathfinder and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. They've been well-received, with Rogue Trader doing well enough that Owlcat will be adapting Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy next.
Still, this must mean Owlcat is doing pretty well overall—they've got several projects in production at once already, and The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is yet another.
The trailer was revealed as part of 2025's Future Games Show Summer Showcase.
Jon Bolding
