Pick up enough Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 comics to keep you going until The Witcher 4 comes out for $24 with this digital bundle

Well, here's a good bit of timing. Just a couple of weeks ago, we were telling you about the original Polish The Witcher comics coming out in English (and about Geralt's fringe looking like a cartoon mustache). Now, they've available in a new Humble Bundle—and you can get them for just a dollar.

The Witcher X Cyberpunk 2077 bundle offers up a whole load of comics in PDF from publisher Dark Horse, mostly based on CD Projekt RED's videogame universes, though with the Polish comics as well, and some direct adaptations of Andrzej Sapkowski stories. Also included are world books for both, and an artbook full of all the gorgeous portraits from Gwent.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Altogether, it's 25 books worth $438 / £323.50—so the all-in price of $24 / £17.80 is, as usual, a steal. The next tier is $12 / £8.90 for 6 items, and though it's a slightly random smattering of the books, it's enough at least to give you a good flavour of Dark Horse's stuff and see whether you'd want more in the future.

And then for a measly $1 / £0.74, you can get just the classic Polish comics. It amounts to six issues, translated to English, mostly adapting the original short stories but also featuring an original tale by Andrzej Sapkowski himself. A little slice of Witcher history for less than a coffee seems like a good deal, and the retro comic art has serious charm.

I've not read a lot of the books in the bundle myself, but I did really enjoy volume 1 of the modern Witcher comics, House of Glass. The atmospheric Mike Mignola cover sets you up perfectly for a moody, scary folktale that feels perfectly in line with the feel of the games. I'm a big fan of Dark Horse generally, too—when it comes to these kinds of licensed comics, I think it's got a fantastic hit rate.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

The files being delivered only as PDFs rather than CBZ or EPUB files isn't ideal—it means the collection will take up a lot of space, and depending on the device you read on, it may be a little laggy. But it should mean nice, crisp quality, and if you're new to digital comics, PDFs do have the advantage of being easy to open and use without downloading any new app.

By my count, the bundle will be available until June 18, so if your interest has been piqued, make sure to grab it before then—and set aside some time for downloading and organising it all. In the meantime, I'll let you know if I find any other good ways of killing time while we wait for The Witcher 4…