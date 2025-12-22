If you've helped the Bard find his lost guitar, then it's time to move on and get the Arcane Pickaxe, the best one you can get in The Forge…for now, at least. The lava-filled caves of the Forgotten Kingdom become quite a challenge without equipment upgrades, but the Roblox RPG has the perfect solution for any mining gear woes.

The Arcane Pickaxe is available in Stonewake's Cross, but you'll need to navigate through the deepest depths of the first zone's cave to get your hands on it. It's not a quest I'd suggest rushing, even if you help the Bard find his lost instrument early on. The higher level zombies really take a bite out of your HP in bigger mobs.

How to get the Arcane Pickaxe in The Forge

You can get the Arcane Pickaxe for $125,000 in The Cave, the first zone's mining spot, after completing the Bard's lost guitar quest. It's easy to complete in just a few minutes when you know where to look, but making use of the Bard's Unknown Key takes patience.

It's not worth proceeding if you don't have the cash, and I wound up waiting until I was on the last Goblin King quest before going back to buy the pickaxe. It's possible to complete all five without The Forge's best pickaxe, but ruby mining becomes a real pain.

I suggest continuing the main questline through the Forgotten Kingdom and crafting armor pieces to sell as you go (preferably Heavy Armor since it's so easy to craft and worth the most). When you've got the cash, return to Stonewake's Cross and enter The Cave. You'll take the right-most path—as shown in the video above—and eventually stumble upon a gate. Open it up with the Unknown Key, and enter the room where you can buy the pickaxe.

Image 1 of 1 The gate you'll need to open with the Unknown Key. (Image credit: FireAtacck / Roblox)

The Forge quest overview: The Arcane Pickaxe 1. Complete the lost guitar quest for the Unknown Key

2. Fight your way through The Cave to the iron gate

3. Use the key to open the gate and enter the Arcane Pickaxe hidden room

4. Buy the Arcane Pickaxe for $125,000

5. Equip 3 Miner Runes to the Arcane Pickaxe to make the most of the upgrade

Tougher zombie mobs are a pain, but gold is the real barrier between you and the Arcane Pickaxe. I suggest crafting and selling as much gear as possible before pursuing the game's best pickaxe, and using my The Forge tips guide for extra pointers. Check for new The Forge codes, too. Those rerolls come in handy for getting extra races or luck totems.

Runes and stats for the best pickaxe in The Forge

That's the end of the questline, but not the end of your chores for the Arcane Pickaxe. The Starite tool comes with three rune slots, and I recommend loading them up with luck-based miner runes. Farming runes aren't so bad, but trying to get the perfect stat loadout was more of a pain.

For reference, I only used Miner Shards with more than a 10% bonus Luck chance in all three slots. I sold anything lower than that. I wound up with tons of 6% or 8% Luck runes, but my first drop was 16%. It's worth ignoring the junk to stack Luck for easy ore farming.

The Arcane Pickaxe (Starite) stats Until you're ready to kit out your shining new pickaxe, go ahead and admire those beefy base stats: Arcane Pickaxe stats