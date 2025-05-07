The Art of Warhammer Video Games is a 208-page book covering 30 years of Warhammer games

Games Workshop has announced that Penguin's Dorling Kindersley imprint is about to publish three Warhammer-themed books: The Art of Warhammer Video Games, Warhammer 40,000 Character Encyclopedia, and Words of War: The Miniature Book of Space Marine Quotes, which looks like The Little Book of Calm if all the inspirational quotes were actually about purging and burning.

Based on the cover mockup, it looks like The Art of Warhammer Video Games by Andy Hall will cover at least Dawn of War, Rogue Trader, Space Marine, Boltgun, Total War: Warhammer, Mechanicus, Vermintide, Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, Blood Bowl, and the mobile game Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus. Which is a decent selection.

"Authoring a book about video games while working on a video game has meant my life has been pretty busy as of late," said Andy Hall, writer on all three Total War: Warhammer games, Vermintide, Warhammer Quest, Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf, and Blood Bowl 2. "However, it's been surprisingly easy writing well over 20,000 words covering decades of Warhammer games, as I've played most of them—from the very first Space Hulk game on the Commodore Amiga all the way up to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. I can't wait for readers to join me on this epic journey."

DK's website says The Art of Warhammer Video Games will include "never-before-seen concept art, epic promo pieces, and insightful commentary" in its 208 pages. Here's hoping they find room to squeeze in some pieces from the Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning MMO, which had a great artbook that is only available from resellers for silly money these days.

The Art of Warhammer Video Games is due out on November 11, and can be preordered from Amazon and other retailers.