Vin Diesel's character in Ark 2 was originally written as a nerd: 'Yeah, that ain't gonna work'

A bit of retconning took place when the Fast & Furious star joined Ark 2.

Vin Diesel in Ark 2 teaser
Ark 2, starring Vin Diesel, was first revealed by Studio Wildcard way back in 2020, planned for a release in 2022. Long story short: Ark 2 is now coming in 2028.

But I've had some questions on my mind for the past, oh, six years or so, about Vin Diesel's involvement in Ark 2, especially because Vin Diesel (I cannot shorten his name to just "Diesel," sorry) was given the title of "President of Creative Convergence" for Studio Wildcard when Ark 2 was announced.

"The character of Santiago existed before we started collaborating with Vin Diesel, but frankly, we kind of retconned the character a little bit to fit his archetype. The character was originally written as, like, a nerd, and we're like… yeah, that ain't gonna work," Stieglitz said, laughing. "He's gonna be a really buff, awesome nerd who can punch out anybody?

"Very little. I mean, a little bit. Yes," Stieglitz said. "We got a few lines for Genesis 2, a few lines for the Ark 2 teasers, and a few lines also—spoiler—for the animated series that we're still working on. So it was a few lines here and there over various times, but nothing major yet."

I finally asked what was really on my mind: when they told Vin Diesel that Ark 2 was going to be delayed for years… did he pick anyone up and throw them through a window?

