Rust is home to some of the most creatively antagonistic building designs in any survival crafting game, but that's mostly out of necessity to deter thieves from stealing precious metals and weaponry. But then there's another type of base architect, the type who builds a trap base just to lure you in… then kill you.

Or you could be a third, secret type of diabolical mastermind like ZChum, who crafted an incredible multi-level "Blood Club" and lured his entire server inside with promises of a wild dance party and musical performances from BBNO$ and MrWobbles. Seems innocent enough, assuming you look past his plot to blow his guests up at the end.

ZChum built what is apparently his second Blood Club with the help of fellow streamers like Kayli to finish the painstaking process of gathering and crafting all the materials for his murder tower. The video is trimmed down to a more reasonable hour and a half, but he said the whole process took nine days. A commendable commitment to the bit.

"So here's my initial idea for the Blood Club," ZChum said. "I wanted an area where it's visible from the road, it's very clearly a club, [and] it needs to be multi-leveled because my idea for the club this year is a huge dance floor where the floor can fall out from under it."

Beautiful vision, really. It's very Fall of the House of Usher. And as you can imagine, it all goes to hell when the floor drops, but that's not the only important bit. It's gotta look good, too. They've got internet music sensations to attend to, after all, and the people deserve one last hurrah before you-know-what happens.

I Used BBNO$ To Trap the Whole Rust Server - YouTube Watch On

So he spends what must be an ungodly amount of time meticulously placing power sources and wiring the whole thing up. If you're a Rust engineering sicko, the cable management is one of the most impressive feats here, but I can't get over the finished product. You can see the party starting around the 1:09 mark as the guests crowd inside and it's truly one of the coolest things I've seen someone build in Rust.

It's also the most excited I've ever been to see the mean red glare of a Rust laser flash, and the Blood Club is full of the pulsating, perfectly timed beams all synced to the music. Kind of a shame the floor gets blown out with C4, but what a show it was. Anyone who survived the floor crashing down wasn't spared, either. The guests who didn't panic-kill each other took a few rounds from surprise turrets.

I've fallen victim to a few Rust trap houses myself, but none ever involved such an impressive laser display, and there was certainly no BBNO$ performance. The best I can do is this guy playing Guns N ' Roses.