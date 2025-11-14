This Rust 'Blood Club' lures an entire server inside before pulling the literal floor out from under the party and exploding

News
By published

I love this song.

Three Rust players all holding automatic weapons with pieced-together, falling apart armor
(Image credit: Facepunch)

Rust is home to some of the most creatively antagonistic building designs in any survival crafting game, but that's mostly out of necessity to deter thieves from stealing precious metals and weaponry. But then there's another type of base architect, the type who builds a trap base just to lure you in… then kill you.

Or you could be a third, secret type of diabolical mastermind like ZChum, who crafted an incredible multi-level "Blood Club" and lured his entire server inside with promises of a wild dance party and musical performances from BBNO$ and MrWobbles. Seems innocent enough, assuming you look past his plot to blow his guests up at the end.

I Used BBNO$ To Trap the Whole Rust Server - YouTube I Used BBNO$ To Trap the Whole Rust Server - YouTube
Watch On

So he spends what must be an ungodly amount of time meticulously placing power sources and wiring the whole thing up. If you're a Rust engineering sicko, the cable management is one of the most impressive feats here, but I can't get over the finished product. You can see the party starting around the 1:09 mark as the guests crowd inside and it's truly one of the coolest things I've seen someone build in Rust.

It's also the most excited I've ever been to see the mean red glare of a Rust laser flash, and the Blood Club is full of the pulsating, perfectly timed beams all synced to the music. Kind of a shame the floor gets blown out with C4, but what a show it was. Anyone who survived the floor crashing down wasn't spared, either. The guests who didn't panic-kill each other took a few rounds from surprise turrets.

I've fallen victim to a few Rust trap houses myself, but none ever involved such an impressive laser display, and there was certainly no BBNO$ performance. The best I can do is this guy playing Guns N ' Roses.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Andrea Shearon
Andrea Shearon
Evergreen Writer

Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.