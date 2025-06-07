This 2018 early access survival game notorious for poop mechanics and penis sliders will finally go 1.0 this month

SCUM 1.0 CENSORED TRAILER 4k - YouTube Watch On

When Scum launched into early access it made quite a stir: the hardcore multiplayer survival game had some pretty deep systems that simulated calories and carbs, body fat and muscle mass, and even kept track of each of your teeth.

Scum was probably more notorious for the fact that you could poop. Gross, yes, but also funny. Throw in cannibalism and masks made from human skin, and Scum quickly became Devolver Digital's biggest launch to date.

That date was 2018, but times flies (it's not even a Devolver game anymore) and Scum is now poised, at last, to leave early access on July 17. Check out the release date trailer above.

In seven years of early access, Scum has added a lot: skill systems, stealth mechanics, expanded base building, and vehicles, as well as quirky features like heart attacks for players who gained too much weight. Oh yeah, it also added naked butts and penis sliders—and players who bought the "supporters pack" got a couple extra inches (on their dongs, not their butts) as a thank you.

The 1.0 release will feature a "full map rework," new vehicles, and "a major graphical overhaul that improves the game’s visual quality and performance," says Gamepires. Scum is currently priced at $40 on Steam, though Gamepires hasn't yet said if the price will go up when it hits 1.0 on June 17.