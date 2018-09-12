Celebrate National Video Games Day with this gallery of players pooping off the dam in Scum

It's National Video Games Day! I became aware of this thanks to a Twitter hashtag, which is the same way a lot of things are brought to my attention such as #talklikeapirateday and when people are #blessed. I'm honestly not sure what National Video Games Day is, or what it means, or if the entire thing is a completely fabricated holiday to get people to click on a hashtag.

But the nice thing about a probably-fake holiday is that you can celebrate it just about however you like! My choice: a gallery of players pooping off the edge of the towering dam in Early Access survival game Scum. Of all the landmarks on Scum's map, this seems to be the one people like to poop off of the most. Enjoy.