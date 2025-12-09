'Rethinking the survival genre': In this post-apocalyptic adventure, 'your body tells you what’s going on' instead of stamina and hunger meters

Chalk this up as something I didn't expect to see today: a gun in a Wholesome Snack showcase. A proper rifle, even! And there was even a gunshot—though it was offscreen.

This little surprise in the notoriously cozy game showcase arrived in the trailer for Verdant, a post-apocalyptic adventure with some heavy The Last of Us vibes. Following a devastating war, nature has reclaimed the planet, and as you explore the world as a character named Sprout you'll encounter mutated flora and fauna. Take a look at the announcement trailer:

Verdant Announcement Trailer | Wholesome Snack 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Those bizarre plants and animals aren't the only mutants: Sprout himself has "a mystical and unique mutation that gives him the power to take and give life essence, shaping the world around him with every choice," says developer Tiny Roar. "Sprout’s journey will grow into an epic adventure of survival and mystery as he seeks to understand the cause and purpose behind his mutation."

And despite the rifle, don't expect this to be a real shoot-'em-up, as combat should be seen as a last resort.

"Weapons are rare and violence is a dangerous, inconvenient solution," says developer Tiny Roar.

"Your focus is on survival. The world reacts to how you move through it. Walk loudly, ignore your needs, or rush through the wilds, and danger will notice. Move thoughtfully and the world feels different. The dynamic between the way you play and how the environment responds is one of our key design philosophies."

Tiny Roar also says it's "rethinking the survival genre" with how it communicates information to the player about Sprout's situation and status.

"With Verdant, we’re shifting the focus from HUD to human experience," Tiny Roar says. "Instead of meters, your body tells you what’s going on: a growling stomach that might attract wildlife, blurred vision when exhaustion kicks in, and senses warping when stress rises. Our goal is for the world to feel immersive, not overwhelming; a mix of atmospheric exploration and smart decision-making."

I'm not sure that qualifies as a "rethinking" of the genre: other survival games have relied on sounds and visual effects to give players information about their character's survival status. It's also, honestly, not my favorite approach: effects like blurred vision can just wind up being annoying to deal with if they're overdone. None of those effects are shown in the trailer, so I guess we'll see how Verdant handles it.

One thing is for sure: it's a gosh-darn lovely looking game. You'll find Verdant on Steam, and you can read the full announcement here.