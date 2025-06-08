Obsidian announces a sequel to its backyard co-op survival game Grounded—and surprisingly, it'll be in early access next month
Grounded 2 comes to game preview in July.
Obsidian Entertainment revealed two big surprises at the Xbox Games Showcase today. First, it's cooking up Grounded 2, the sequel to excellent co-op survival game Grounded.
Second, and this is the bigger surprise: you'll be able to play it really soon. Grounded 2 comes to early access on July 29.
That's this July! How often to do see a game revealed and get to play it within the next couple months? Check out the announcement trailer above.
It looks like those four plucky kids from the original game just can't catch a break. During a ceremony to commemorate their first adventure where they were shrunk down and had to fight for their lives in a backyard filled with spiders and ants, they somehow wound up shrunk down yet again.
In Grounded 2 the action takes place in a park, and the trailer shows off some of the wildlife you'll have to contend with like caterpillars, scorpions, preying mantises, and several kinds of spiders (sorry, arachnophobes) including one that uses its own web as a shield.
There are new locations and points of interest to explore in the park, too, like a hot dog vending machine, a picnic bench, and one biome that appears to be bunch of ice cream cones and popsicles that someone dropped. Frosty.
While you wait for the end of July to shrink down and crew up, you can find Grounded 2 here on Steam.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
