Hello Games fans enter the early stages of Silksong syndrome after Light No Fire is a Summer Game Fest no-show

In late 2023, Hello Games announced Light No Fire, a grand fantasy follow-up to sci-fi hit No Man's Sky. The reveal promised a sprawling world—literally the size of our own Earth—to make your own in a survival adventure. It was a huge promise, perhaps too much for a studio with a history of overpromising.

Since then we've got nearly nothing. No more big promises, no more trailers. No fuel for some immense, terrible beast of a hype train destined to destroy itself upon release. Just some moderate fan art output.

Naturally, this is anathema to the modern gamer, who demands frequent development updates. I'm afraid, then, to report that Light No Fire watchers are likely entering the early stages of what I'm calling Silksong Syndrome—the uncontrollable craving that consumed fans of Hollow Knight after years with no major news about its expansion.

The Light No Fire subreddit is a key place to see it in action, where a handful of posts speculate over year-and-a-half-old trailer stills and post cryptically about the "bacon" and post very sad images of facepalms and talk about "huffing copium" because they saw nothing Light No Fire-related during Summer Games Fest 2025.

"Now I understand Tweakers," says one post among many.

I can't really blame Hello Games for not saying too much because, again, it's famous for that one time No Man's Sky failed to meet the expectations its marketing and fan speculation built for it. (Though it has since become one of gaming's most famous comeback stories.)

You can see everything we know about Light No Fire on our dedicated page for that. It's interesting, but it's not much. God help the early superfans of this game. They probably have a long road ahead of them.