Grow a Garden loves rolling out an update with coinciding mutations for each and every crop, and the corrupt mutation is the next one to unlock if you're making your way through the newest update. But unlike windswept, wet, and moonlit though, the corrupt mutation is slightly more challenging to get for your crops. Fortunately, there are a few ways to unlock this mutation, so at least you have plenty of options.



It's worth noting that the corrupt mutation is only available as part of the Corruption update, and it's unlikely that it will be available once the next update has rolled in. Here's what you need to do to get this mutation applied to your next harvest so you can bring in the Sheckles.

How to get the corrupt mutation in Grow a Garden

There are a few ways you can get the corrupt mutation:

Wait for the corrupted weather event to happen and hope it targets a fair few crops

Get the corrupted Kodama pet

Level up the corrupt chancellor's tree in the middle of the map

The easiest way to get the mutation is by waiting for the weather event, which is signified by the sky growing red for a short period of time. Unlike other weather events, which just randomly occur while you're playing, the corrupt weather event will only happen in the first ten minutes of the hour. So, if you've logged in just after this mark, you're going to have to wait a while.

If you're lucky enough to get the corrupted Kodama pet, then you may get the corrupt mutation on any zen-type fruits (any fruits you've grown from Zen Seed Packs) after you've harvested them, similar to the amber mutation from the velociraptor pet in the prehistoric update.

Similarly, levelling up the corrupt chancellor's tree in the middle of the map has a chance of adding the corrupt mutation to a handful of your plants.

You'll know when a fruit or plant has received the corrupted mutation as red particles will be floating around it. A corrupted plant will offer a 20x multiplier on the base price, so it can be a great way to make some quick money if you're fortunate enough to get multiple mutations at once. It takes a lot more work to get, but the payoff definitely makes it worth it at least.