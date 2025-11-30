Gone are the days of buying Minecraft clothing from supermarkets, Very Cool have released a collaboration to save us all from getting another low-quality printed tee

Videogame merchandise wasn't a big thing when I was younger, unless you were willing to pay some impressive import fees and wait months for a package to arrive. When I was a teenager, and mostly after the success of Fortnite, themed clothing started appearing in supermarkets and high-street stores, but it was always a bit naff. No, that didn't stop me from buying it in the biggest size and proudly wearing it to university.

Not only has videogame fashion become more accessible because I now make my own money and don't have to beg my mum and promise I'll clean my room in exchange for a t-shirt that won't arrive until Christmas, but it's definitely become more popular. Which means more brands are picking up licenses for games and creating collections that aren't just a simple transparent JPEG transferred onto a cheap black tee. In fact, some of the collections we're seeing from companies are making video games look, dare I say, stylish.

Character Select Welcome to Character Select, a weekly column where PC Gamer takes a look at the art and cosplay created by you. Each week, I'll highlight a few of my favourite pieces, spotlight and interview creators and artists, or generally just chew your ear off about the talents of the gaming community.

The Very Cool x Minecraft collaboration which dropped this month is a perfect example of this, and one that I've been desperate to talk about since I first saw it teased. Minecraft is one of the first games I saw supermarkets start to pick up and create (kids) clothes for, aside from the obvious hitters like Mario and Sonic, but what about adults like me who also love the game, where do we fit into this? Fortunately my wishes have been granted with collaborations like this, and Very Cool has done all it possibly can to bring Minecraft's iconic characters and designs to a clothing line that I love.

The days of producing a bunch of printed t-shirts are long gone. Very Cool has created everything from button-ups to knitted shirts embedded with Mooshrooms, even going so far as to create jeans and jogging bottoms embellished with subtle Minecraft designs, like the pattern of the Wither or some pixelated vines and an Iron Golem embroidery on the pocket. If you'd rather not show your love for the game in bright, flashy patterns and colours, you don't have to.

The attention to detail in these more subtle items is what really sells them to me. For example, the Crafting Pants which look just like a pair of brown corduroy trousers to the untrained eye have a golden crafting table button fastening, as well as a tiny golden pickaxe zipper. Each of the golden studs around the pocket have even smaller Creeper faces within them too. You wouldn't notice these things until you're up close with them, which is ideal if you're absolutely Minecraft obsessed but you're not quite ready to show the world that side of you.

Don't get me wrong, there are still some obvious Minecraft pieces in this collection, such as The Wolf Tee which puts a spin on the classic wolves howling at the moon print so many people will recognise. Or, the Axolotl tee, which pops a little axolotl in the front pocket and displays a very bright "companion in a bucket" print on the back. If you're like me and you've waited for the day you can wear Minecraft clothing without having to buy it from the kids' clothes aisle, then there's bound to be something here that ticks every box.

However, I can tell you now that I am not the only person who has been waiting for a collection like this to drop. Within a week, the Very Cool x Minecraft collab has sold out of nearly every piece, with only a select few sizes remaining in stock for a handful of items. Rather than planning a complete restock though, Very Cool has rolled out a system where you can vote for your favourite items to come back into stock. I hope everyone is voting for the Axolotl Ushanka because I cannot bear the thought of never owning this hat.

If you have missed out, rest assured that a "second wave" of the collection will be rolling out next year too. This won't be as large as the current collection, but will include more decor like keycaps and desk mats, alongside several hats and an incredible cardigan adorned with flowers from the game. As the website states, this wave will roll out sometime in January 2026 too, which hopefully gives us a little bit of time to vote and get some of the best items back as well.