Escape from Duckov is coming back with a new demo

Y'all ever see a chicken try to knife a duck to death? Y'all ever see a seagull try to beat a duck with a police baton? I hadn't earlier, but now I have thanks to the demo trailer for goofily parodic shooter Escape from Duckov, which is getting a new demo on May 29 that'll last until July 1.

It is, if you haven't heard, a kind of singleplayer, top-down, extraction looter-shooter about odd little birds with guns and knives and such. You know, all the trappings of an ultra-serious mega-sweaty mil-sim-lite extraction shooter—no one game in particular I'm thinking of here. Anyway it's that, but with ducks.

(And pigeons and geese and seagulls and chickens, etc.)

Escape from Duckov's first limited-time demo shot to fourth place on the most-played Steam demo charts mostly because it's a very approachable, accessible twist on the greater extraction formula. In between forays into the wide and violently bird-based world you use supplies to improve your basement lair, where you can upgrade and stockpile weapons.

Now developer Team Soda and publisher Bilibili are going to deal out another demo round of Duckov. Which you may be interested in if you missed it last time, for example, because you were playing roughly 83 other game demos at the time.

Or if you prefer to play via the Epic Games Store, which alongside Steam will be an option for this demo period and for Duckov's launch proper later this year.

For now, you can find Escape from Duckov on Epic Games Store and on Steam.