Cozy Caravan's 1.0 release is coming next month, and frankly I can't wait to continue where I left off

I loved the laid-back life of Cozy Caravan when I played the early access version in May last year, so the announcement of its 1.0 release coming on January 8, 2026, is incredibly exciting. In a new trailer shown during the Wholesome Snack showcase, we get another look at its easygoing lifestyle through some sweeping shots of the towns you'll explore, alongside some familiar faces if you've been enjoying the game in early access.

However, if you're yet to explore the world of Cozy Caravan, then you are in for a treat. But, before you can delve in, you need to make an animal avatar. Rather than this being your typical cat or dog, you're given a wonderful selection of critters to choose from too, including an opossum and raccoon, or even an axolotl if you're more keen on amphibians. Once you've made the impossible selection, you'll be unleashed into the game and get to experience what life as a mobile market is like.

Cozy Caravan Release Date Trailer | Wholesome Snack 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Unleashed might give the wrong impression, because Cozy Caravan is exactly what its title suggests: an incredibly relaxing game with little to no restrictions or rules. In fact, you use this caravan to set up a travelling market stall where you can stock items you've crafted or meals you've cooked while you explore. There's a total lack of pressure, leaving you to roam at your own pace and set up your market whenever you feel ready to do so.

You're not alone in your market running, either. Your best friend, Bubba, accompanies your journey and helps you set up your market in each town. He's also in control of your giant bumblebee pet who carts your caravan around, so a good friend to have although he's not exactly super talkative.

But while you explore you'll also meet a number of the inhabitants in each town too, all ready to ask you for favours in exchange for resources that might come in handy for your market. These exchanges and your willingness to help each critter goes a long way in Cozy Caravan, and this sense of closeness is what stuck with me when I played the game in early access. Even though the premise is incredibly simple, the sense of community makes it seem like it's got its own ecosystem tucked into its charming world, and I can't wait to see what's in store for its full release on January 8, 2026.