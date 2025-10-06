With a final update, Paradox announces support for its Civ competitor Millennia has come to an end

It's hard out there for a Civ-like. Civilization 7 may have been divisive, but the bones of its competitors can still be seen poking out of the ground. Millennia, a Civ-like developed by C Prompt Games and published by Paradox last year just received a final update before being consigned to sink into the lone and level sand.

When Phil Iwaniuk reviewed Millennia he called it "rough-edged but worthwhile", with complaints about its UI and AI and few other things, but praise for its way of handling progress through the ages and "city improvement tile system." It sounded like the kind of game that could be significantly improved by a few additions, and while it did receive several—the final patch is update eight—it doesn't seem like enough was done to elevate it above the competition.

"With this patch," the announcement says, "we are sadly coming to the end of an age. This will be the final patch for Millennia, thanks to C Prompt for their work and support of this game. We at Paradox will no longer be active on community platforms for Millennia, but you can continue counting on us for support needs, and the game will remain available to play indefinitely."

That announcement highlights the final update bringing "a host of bugfixes, localization updates, and some added mod support", which the full patch notes go into more detail about. For instance, "Deployed Units (Envoys, Merchants, etc.) regain movement between turns while deployed" and "Conquering a Region with a 3rd nation's units inside the borders properly pushes out units that shouldn't be allowed inside the new owner's borders." There's nothing transformative in there, but at least a few last bugs were squashed before it sank beneath the sands of time.