Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord's nautical-themed War Sails expansion gets a gameplay showcase and spills the release date, and folks, I think we're onto a winner here

Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is probably one of the most Fraser games around—a cross between Crusader Kings' dynastic intrigue and Total War's eye-watteringly epic battles, with the cherry on top being that you're commanding your armies within these battles, participating in the bloody scrum. And next month that bloody scrum is taking to the high seas.

War Sails takes Bannerlord to the ocean, letting you indulge in your thirst for nautical squabbles. You'll be ramming ships, boarding them to engage in close combat, shredding sails, sinking vessels, and dealing with the petty whims of both the wind and water.

It sounds fantastic, and thankfully it looks the part, too, as TaleWorlds has finally given us a taste of salty naval warfare in today's gameplay showcase. It's a glorious mess of screaming sailors, fatal projectiles, and mighty warships being transformed into splinters, their precious cargo of eager warriors left to flail around in the cold water.

And you'll be able to experience all this yourself very soon. War Sails will be sailing into port on November 26, alongside "a major free update to the base game".

OK, here's what you're getting with this expansion:

A new faction: The Nords of The Northern Kingdom, setting sail from their inhospitable homeland to trade with and conquer the soft southerners.

An expanded map, which now contains a sea to the north, containing both islands and large stretches of open water, perfect for some big ol' naval battles. The map also features rivers that you'll be able to navigate, which you'll need to do if you want to get your ships inland.

18 vessels, each handling differently, depending on the simulated wind and water physics. These can be upgraded, too, with siege engines, new sails and rams. Expect some customisable cosmetic flourishes as well.

New companions, as well as Nordic-themed customisation and gear, which includes new weapons, including some unique ones you can craft.

Custom naval battles, for those days when you just want a mode that lets you jump right into the water to murder some fools.

Yeah, this should be good.

TaleWorlds hasn't revealed what the free update will contain, but I suspect most of you will be more interested in the War Sails expansion. You'll be able to grab it on Steam, Epic and GOG for $25.