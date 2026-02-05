The Rust Naval Update is here with base boat building and an optional plank meant to 'settle minor disagreements' with friends

News
By published

Oh, and the scientists also have boats.

Rust player tinkering with a motor onboard a ship, there is a crafting hammer in his free hand.
(Image credit: Facepunch)

We've been able to swim around just off the coast of Rust's murder island for years now, but I'm absolutely terrified of the sharks most players seem to shrug off, so I keep myself parked on land watching from a safe distance. After today's Naval Update, I'm thinking that may change as Rust adds buildable seafaring boats, among other things.

I say may because I know someone is going to immediately send my dinky ship to the bottom of the sea. Or they'll commandeer it and make me walk the plank.

I never gave it much thought before, and I don't know why I'm so fascinated now. Rust's community—known for being totally normal without a trace of hostile architecture—surely won't come up with any wild humiliation rituals around walking the plank.

Rust - Naval Update - YouTube Rust - Naval Update - YouTube
Watch On

Sailing into the Deep Sea

Kind of like Dune: Awakening's Deep Desert, the Naval Update's Deep Sea is a somehow even more threatening Rust zone only accessible via the ends of the map, and even if you make it there, it's a risky journey. You'll have to weigh whether the rare pirate booty waiting beyond is worth sinking all your hard work or not.

The Deep Sea isn't always open either, so the adventure also relies on good timing. The Rust blog makes this part of the Naval Update sound pretty cutthroat, even for Rust: "This is not a place to live: you cannot build, and nothing respawns. First come, first served."

Oh, and the scientists aren't just waiting around for you back on land. They have their own vessels, and aside from the titanic Ghost Ships to raid for Hacked Crates, scientists can also zip around on smaller PT boats and chew through your buildings with hulking 50 caliber guns.

There's a lot of little extras mentioned, like five new missions and a handy first person view for building, but the nature of Rust means I typically won't have a strong opinion on any of it until a month or so in. I need to drown naked and lost at sea a few times, or starve to death in another player's twisted (but creative) watery hell prison, before I come to any firm conclusions.

None of which are things I've experienced yet, by the way. It's just, y'know, Rust.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Andrea Shearon
Andrea Shearon
Evergreen Writer

Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.