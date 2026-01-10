If you've got a spare 200 hours, the massively ambitious sci-fi grand strategy from the creators of X-COM: The Long War just launched out of early access

I have a theory, which is that video games ultimately exist to create the most complex simulation of defending Earth against alien threats possible, so that in the event aliens really do invade Earth, there will be people who know exactly how to respond. Is this theory plausible? Unlikely. Have I just made it up right now? Maybe. Is it a fun way to introduce the most complex variant of such simulations yet created? Hopefully!

Terra Invicta, if you're not already aware, is a blend of X-COM and grand strategy games like Crusader Kings 3. Developed by the creators of X-COM: The Long War, Terra Invicta asks "What if that war was even longer?". It's a dazzlingly complex geopolitical simulation that starts with real world conditions, demanding that you prepare Earth for alien invasion while contending with the full force of regular Earth politics. To succeed, you need to sufficiently align Earth with your chosen goal before the aliens arrive in force, whether that's resisting the Xenos, exterminating them, submitting to them, or escaping them by evacuating Earth.

And when I say real-world conditions, I mean it. The 1.0 update's chief addition is a 2026 start condition, which reflects events like the ongoing war in Ukraine. It also adds text localisation for five new languages, namely Czech, Italian, Korean, Russian and Ukrainian.

If you're thinking that this doesn’t seem like much for a 1.0 update, that's because the game was pretty much ready for launch already. November last year brought the Release Candidate 1 update, which added 50 new regions to Earth, a "realistic" combat mode that makes interstellar dogfights less Star Wars and more The Expanse, a "2070" start scenario that lets you skip some trivial goals like inventing interplanetary travel, and a whole bunch of other things.

While Pavonis Interactive describes the 1.0 launch as a "major milestone" for Terra Invicta, that doesn't mean it's finished developing it. As detailed in the game's roadmap, there are quite a few ideas and mechanics that Pavonis still plan to implement. These include new scenarios like a "Cold War" start, and a game-type where the aliens invade an Earth that's rebuilding after a nuclear war, alongside broader systems like a hab loyalty mechanic, global environmental tipping points, refugee mechanics, and more.

To celebrate hitting 1.0, Terra Invicta is currently on sale at 35% off, bringing the price down from $40 (£35) to $26 (£23). That seems more than fair for a game that'll take you dozens of hours just to get your arms around.