Civilization 7 will get 'one of the most requested features' since launch: The option to play as one civ from start to finish

Details are sparse, but community testing for the feature will take place "over the next few months."

Firaxis tried something new with Civilization 7's Ages system, and although the studio's willingness to experiment with its decades-old grand strategy series is commendable, the evolution hasn't been the biggest of hits.

As a result, Firaxis has been working on options that remake Civ 7 into something more like its still-popular older siblings, and just announced that "one of the most requested features" is being tested internally: the option to play as one civ from start to finish.

I hope it works out, because there is a lot to like in Civ 7—I prefer the art style over Civ 6, for one thing—and it'd be a shame if it never found a more solid footing among series fans.

