Rematch surpasses 1 million players in its first day of full release
Despite some bug issues and a lack of crossplay, Sloclap's 5v5 soccer game seems to be doing very well for itself.
Sloclap's 5v5 soccer game Rematch came out strong yesterday, racking up nearly 93,000 concurrent players on Steam alone—impressive by any measure, and particularly so for a Thursday afternoon. Today the studio put an even bigger number on the scoreboard, saying Rematch pulled in a million players in its first day of full release.
"One million unique players in 24 hours," Sloclap wrote on X. "Seeing so many of you jump into Rematch on day one is incredible.
"The whole team is super grateful! And already hard at work on fixing and improving the game. We are just getting started."
That isn't straight-up sales, to be clear: Rematch is available on Game Pass, and a large number of those players could be coming from that direction. Even so, it's putting up strong numbers on Steam as well: More than 83,000 people are currently playing it there, according to SteamDB, and I would expect that number to climb even higher over the weekend.
Shortly after that message was posted, a small update for Rematch rolled out on Steam aimed at reducing crash issues, improving stability and performance, and fixing a desync problem caused by the ball hitting the goalpost.
In a separate message, however, Sloclap said some players are still having problems, and asked for further feedback, either in a reply on X or, better, via a bug report form.
The patch does not, unfortunately, address Rematch's absence of crossplay. Sloclap is working on it, but wasn't able to have it ready in time for release because of "unforeseen technical complexities."
The studio said yesterday that it has a "basic working version [of crossplay] from a technical standpoint, but we need to implement the relevant interfaces, before debugging and polishing it, and finally passing console certifications successfully." It said it would share a more detailed timeline for the rollout of Rematch crossplay as soon as possible.
The patch notes from today's hotfix, taking Rematch to version 1.200.005, are below.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where the ball would hit the goalposts and become entirely out of sync for all players.
- Ball sync issues might still happen under other circumstances.
Network / Performances
- Pushed a fix to reduce the frequency of crashes occurring after scoring a goal on all platforms.
- Various fixes for stability issues.
- Various netcode improvements.
- Updates to matchmaking to further improve queue times.
