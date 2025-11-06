Peak's new update added a ridiculously powerful enemy which was swiftly nerfed after being labelled 'too much of a constant run-ender'

News
By published

I just wanted to climb some trees and pick some mushrooms, man.

A zombie in Peak&#039;s new Roots biome with a player stood behind
(Image credit: Aggro Crab / Landfall)

Peak's new Roots biome dropped yesterday, adding a forest of redwood trees and gigantic bouncy mushrooms that will inevitably spell your untimely demise. But tucked among the trees and mushies is a lot more challenge than the rest of the game really offers—despite the icy winds, scorching heat and rising fog that other biomes throw in your way. But now, thanks to the games' new update, there's a lot more for you to navigate.

I naively thought that the only hurdle we'd have to overcome as part of this update were the spiders teased in the trailer. Even then, I didn't think they'd spawn as frequently as they do. But my God, having now forced my partner to navigate the perils of the Roots update with me, I've seen that there is actually a lot more than just spiders and the standard status effects to worry about. Climbing through Roots is not for the faint of heart.

Kara Phillips
Kara Phillips
Evergreen Writer

Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.