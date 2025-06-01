PowerWash Simulator's last free update is out now, letting you scrub up a subway train and polish a sculpture park

//Body
It's the end of the line for preposterously successful cleaning sim PowerWash Simulator. The last of its free updates has emerged squeaky clean from developer FuturLab's power shower, representing station terminus for PowerWash Simulator as a game still in active development.
Through these updates, officially known as The Muckingham Files, developer FuturLab has been steadily adding free levels into PowerWash Simulator since 2023, commencing with an Area 51-ish satellite station situated in the game's Mauka Aitu Desert. The previous update added a dirty dessert parlour to clean up, while other added locations include an aquarium and a cryptobro's mansion.
This final update sort-of brings the series full circle, as players descend back into the Muckingham subway from the vanilla game for one last job. This time, you're cleaning up a subway train rather than the tunnels themselves, scouring the grime and graffiti from the carriages to bring them to a sparkling sheen. From here, the update transports players to a sculpture park to clean up several artful statues, including, er, a giant glittering garden gnome.
As of this latest update, PowerWash Simulator apparently now features 100 cleaning jobs, if you include the various DLC on top of what's available in the base game.
"We hope you enjoy this final PowerWash Simulator update as much as we have enjoyed creating it," writes FuturLab in the update's Steam post. "The team have poured their hearts and souls into creating a world for you all to escape to and clean, somewhere for you to relax and solo clean, or a place to gather with friends and catch up over a satisfying wash."
With PowerWash Simulator now done and dusted, FuturLab will presumably move the entirety of its focus to PowerWash Simulator 2. The sequel was revealed back in March, and will bring a fresh career mode with 38 jobs on launch, alongside new features like split-screen coop and "improved soap". Truly, videogames never cease to be a source of wonder.
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
