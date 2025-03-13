'More evolution than revolution': PowerWash Simulator 2 is coming late 2025, and it's bringing online multiplayer and split-screen co-op with it
Ready your soapy water and sponges.
Three years after PowerWash Simulator first introduced us to the beauty of squeaky-clean brick walls and hardwood floors, FuturLab has now announced that a sequel is in the works and that we'll be getting a PowerWash Simulator 2 late this year.
"PowerWash Simulator 2 feels like a natural evolution from its predecessor," designer director at FuturLab, Dan Chequer, says in a press release. During a closed presentation about the upcoming PowerWash sequel, the community manager, Josh Brown, also mentioned how this game will be "more evolution than revolution." Meaning that PowerWash Simulator 2 isn't going to flip the script completely; instead, it's going to build off the first game.
Players will experience a fresh campaign that focuses more on the weird happenings in the town of Muckingham and will also get to explore new maps like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. One of the weird quirks shown in the short announcement trailer is the sentient gnomes, who act a lot like the toys from Toy Story. They lie dormant any time someone is lurking around and jump to life as soon as they're out of sight.
There'll also now be a homebase that players will be able to decorate with different collectable furniture pieces and display a few trophies. You'll also be able to invite friends over to view your homebase, so don't forget to keep it clean.
Speaking of friends, PowerWash Simulator will also have split-screen co-op and online multiplayer, so you'll be able to team up with one or three other friends while tackling all the grimy locations. You'll also have the help of a new "enhanced" soap, which'll help melt stubborn dirt and stains away.
I'm happy that the devs are keeping much of PowerWash Sim the same. Why fix something that isn't broken? PowerWash is a solid simulator game, and I love to go back to it anytime I just want to unwind and clean a detached suburban home or SpongeBob and Squidward's houses in Bikini Bottom.
"The original game’s design was all about eliminating anything that detracted from the pure satisfaction of taking something dirty and making it clean," Chequer says. "PowerWash Simulator 2 is all about adding in even more avenues for players to achieve that same sense of satisfaction, with new tools, features, and quality of life improvements."
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
