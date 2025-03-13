'More evolution than revolution': PowerWash Simulator 2 is coming late 2025, and it's bringing online multiplayer and split-screen co-op with it

News
By published

Ready your soapy water and sponges.

PowerWash Simulator 2 | Announce Trailer - YouTube PowerWash Simulator 2 | Announce Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Three years after PowerWash Simulator first introduced us to the beauty of squeaky-clean brick walls and hardwood floors, FuturLab has now announced that a sequel is in the works and that we'll be getting a PowerWash Simulator 2 late this year.

"PowerWash Simulator 2 feels like a natural evolution from its predecessor," designer director at FuturLab, Dan Chequer, says in a press release. During a closed presentation about the upcoming PowerWash sequel, the community manager, Josh Brown, also mentioned how this game will be "more evolution than revolution." Meaning that PowerWash Simulator 2 isn't going to flip the script completely; instead, it's going to build off the first game.

PowerWash Simulator 2 screenshots

(Image credit: FuturLab)

Players will experience a fresh campaign that focuses more on the weird happenings in the town of Muckingham and will also get to explore new maps like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. One of the weird quirks shown in the short announcement trailer is the sentient gnomes, who act a lot like the toys from Toy Story. They lie dormant any time someone is lurking around and jump to life as soon as they're out of sight.

There'll also now be a homebase that players will be able to decorate with different collectable furniture pieces and display a few trophies. You'll also be able to invite friends over to view your homebase, so don't forget to keep it clean.

Speaking of friends, PowerWash Simulator will also have split-screen co-op and online multiplayer, so you'll be able to team up with one or three other friends while tackling all the grimy locations. You'll also have the help of a new "enhanced" soap, which'll help melt stubborn dirt and stains away.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

I'm happy that the devs are keeping much of PowerWash Sim the same. Why fix something that isn't broken? PowerWash is a solid simulator game, and I love to go back to it anytime I just want to unwind and clean a detached suburban home or SpongeBob and Squidward's houses in Bikini Bottom.

"The original game’s design was all about eliminating anything that detracted from the pure satisfaction of taking something dirty and making it clean," Chequer says. "PowerWash Simulator 2 is all about adding in even more avenues for players to achieve that same sense of satisfaction, with new tools, features, and quality of life improvements."

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
News Writer

Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Powerwash Simulator VR screenshow - about to clean off a spraypainted image of a big smiling cat, I guess
Powerwash Simulator studio ends VR development, but at least there are no layoffs happening
FBC: Firebreak
The most important tool in Remedy's new co-op FPS is the shower: 'Saving water is essential'
People swimming in a pool and lying on floats
Planet Coaster 2's spring roadmap splashes down, with 'round-bottomed flumes' coming in March and buildable restaurants arriving in April
RoadCraft
Snowrunner follow-up RoadCraft shows off its roadbuilding and logistics automation in a new trailer, and I'm already in love with its mobile quarry
The reintroduced Pathos 3 rids whirls players around in the air like a giant fidget-spinner in Planet Coaster 2
Planet Coaster 2's latest update adds synchronised rides, customisable video billboards, and stops guests suffering from perpetual panic
Fantasy adventurers face a giant foe in Solasta 2&#039;s key art.
6 games that could be bigger hits than you're expecting in 2025
Latest in Sim
PowerWash Simulator 2 screenshots
'More evolution than revolution': PowerWash Simulator 2 is coming late 2025, and it's bringing online multiplayer and split-screen co-op with it
A child stands on top of a dinosaur exhibit, hugging the nose of a dinosaur skull.
As a real life museum employee, I'm a bit confused by the amount of pirate ghosts in Two Point Museum—but it's not going to stop me trying to make the most realistic exhibits I can
A citizen of a city
A lot is going on for Cities: Skylines' 10th anniversary—from freebies to new creator packs—but there's still a big ol' elephant in the room
Staring eyes in a face covered in oil
Death Stranding 2's PS5 release date is in June, let's hope it doesn't take 8 months to hit PC this time
Cities: Skylines 2 screenshot - street level at night
Cities: Skylines 2's asset editor remains a distant dream: Colossal Order is still working on it but says it's 'proven more technically challenging than initially anticipated'
Town in Tales of Seikyu with two townsfolk sat on the stairs
Tales of Seikyu is just your regular farming simulator, apart from the fact I've got shapeshifting abilities and I'm engaged to a pretty persistent kappa
Latest in News
Cards swirl in an interdimensional vortex in Balatro&#039;s trippy intro sequence.
LocalThunk gave up making Balatro for 3 months but resumed because 'I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League'
PowerWash Simulator 2 screenshots
'More evolution than revolution': PowerWash Simulator 2 is coming late 2025, and it's bringing online multiplayer and split-screen co-op with it
Dante smiling
'No AI used': Netflix's Devil May Cry showrunner confirms that all of Kevin Conroy's lines were recorded before he passed
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
AI will be crammed in more of the graphics pipeline as Nvidia and Microsoft are bringing AI shading to a DirectX preview next month
Mongolian throne room
Crusader Kings 3 saddles up for a long-awaited return to the east with its first Asian DLC, Khans of the Steppe
Nvidia RTX 50-series graphics cards alongside an RTX 4090
Nvidia says it's sold twice as many RTX 50-series cards as RTX 40-series in the first 5 weeks. I'd bloody well hope so given there was essentially just the RTX 4090 for competition
More about sim
A child stands on top of a dinosaur exhibit, hugging the nose of a dinosaur skull.

As a real life museum employee, I'm a bit confused by the amount of pirate ghosts in Two Point Museum—but it's not going to stop me trying to make the most realistic exhibits I can
A citizen of a city

A lot is going on for Cities: Skylines' 10th anniversary—from freebies to new creator packs—but there's still a big ol' elephant in the room
Fragpunk characters with weapon drawn

The latest big game on Steam is Fragpunk, or as I like to call it, 'kitchen-sink Counter-Strike'
See more latest
Most Popular
Mongolian throne room
Crusader Kings 3 saddles up for a long-awaited return to the east with its first Asian DLC, Khans of the Steppe
Cards swirl in an interdimensional vortex in Balatro&#039;s trippy intro sequence.
LocalThunk gave up making Balatro for 3 months but resumed because 'I was bored but the internet was out so I couldn't play Rocket League'
AMD Radeon Sapphire Pure RX 9070 XT graphics card for PC gaming in white colourway
Ranking AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards by their visual design, cuz, you know, I can't buy one for MSRP so have to kill my time somehow
Dante smiling
'No AI used': Netflix's Devil May Cry showrunner confirms that all of Kevin Conroy's lines were recorded before he passed
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
AI will be crammed in more of the graphics pipeline as Nvidia and Microsoft are bringing AI shading to a DirectX preview next month
Nvidia RTX 50-series graphics cards alongside an RTX 4090
Nvidia says it's sold twice as many RTX 50-series cards as RTX 40-series in the first 5 weeks. I'd bloody well hope so given there was essentially just the RTX 4090 for competition
AMD Radeon RX 9070/9070 XT graphics cards with artistic renders of reference design cards circled
Looks like a reference design AMD RX 9070 XT card has shown up in China, but let's not get carried away with thoughts of MBA cards just yet
Concept art of WoW&#039;s upcoming player housing system, showing a warm homestead with a welcoming figure in shade.
WoW flexes its MMO player housing system in a new blog post, and it really might just beat FF14's dated furniture placement into the dirt
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 13
spectre divide
Spectre Divide and its studio are shutting down after just six months: 'The industry is in a tough spot right now'