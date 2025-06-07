If you like PowerWash Simulator, you might like this new game about blowing leaves
A demo for Leaf Blowing Co. is playable now on Steam.
Powerwashing is great, but sooner or later everything is clean. And yeah, it'll get dirty again one day and you'll be able to leap back into industrial cleaning action, but what to do until then? Here's one idea: Blowing leaves.
Leaf blowers in the real world are a scourge upon humanity: Howling noisemakers that irritate everyone with a 100-yard radius while doing a worse job of getting the leaves off your grass than a simple rake. But in Leaf Blower Co., an upcoming leaf-blowing sim with a demo out now on Steam (PC gaming—we've got it all) that dropped a trailer at today's Wholesome Direct showcase, it's an entirely different matter.
The leaf blowers are oddly quiet, for one thing, and that sucks a bit of the realism out of the experience (although maybe that's just for the benefit of the trailer), but the annoyance factor is also significantly lessened. Even better, if you get bored halfway through the job you can just quit and go do something else without worrying about your dad yelling at you.
Also unlike working for your dad, you'll be paid properly for your efforts. Just look at this:
That's $1.2 million for a few hours of blowing leaves! If I could earn that kind of living clearing off lawns in the real world I might change my opinion about the accursed things. Ah well. All that sweet green will enable you to buy new tools and upgrades, expanding your capabilities and your earning potential.
But it's not just about money. It's tranquility, you see—becoming one with the cosmos of your yard, your playground, your neighborhood park, or wherever the leaves (that is, the Leaf Blower Co. campaign) may lead. And of course there are all sorts of secrets, bonus objectives, and Easter eggs to discover, as well as a free play mode that lets you go where you want, and do what you want. (As long as what you want to do is blow leaves, more or less.)
Leaf Blower Co. channels a serious PowerWash Simulator vibe, which may be its biggest attraction. PowerWash Simulator is an unexpectedly compelling game—"the perfect counter to the stress of Elden Ring," PC Gamer's Sarah James wrote in 2022—but it's also getting a bit long in the tooth. For anyone looking for a similar sort of experience but different, Leaf Blower Co. might just be it.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
A release date for Leaf Blower Co. hasn't been set but it's expected to be out sometime in 2025. For now, it's up for wishlisting on Steam—and better, there's a newly-released demo you can take for a spin too.
Best cozy games: Relaxed gaming
Best anime games: Animation-inspired
Best JRPGs: Classics and beyond
Best cyberpunk games: Techno futures
Best gacha games: Freemium fanatics
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.