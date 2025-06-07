If you like PowerWash Simulator, you might like this new game about blowing leaves

Leaf Blower Co. Demo Trailer | Wholesome Direct 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Powerwashing is great, but sooner or later everything is clean. And yeah, it'll get dirty again one day and you'll be able to leap back into industrial cleaning action, but what to do until then? Here's one idea: Blowing leaves.

Leaf blowers in the real world are a scourge upon humanity: Howling noisemakers that irritate everyone with a 100-yard radius while doing a worse job of getting the leaves off your grass than a simple rake. But in Leaf Blower Co., an upcoming leaf-blowing sim with a demo out now on Steam (PC gaming—we've got it all) that dropped a trailer at today's Wholesome Direct showcase, it's an entirely different matter.

The leaf blowers are oddly quiet, for one thing, and that sucks a bit of the realism out of the experience (although maybe that's just for the benefit of the trailer), but the annoyance factor is also significantly lessened. Even better, if you get bored halfway through the job you can just quit and go do something else without worrying about your dad yelling at you.

Also unlike working for your dad, you'll be paid properly for your efforts. Just look at this:

(Image credit: Lift Games)

That's $1.2 million for a few hours of blowing leaves! If I could earn that kind of living clearing off lawns in the real world I might change my opinion about the accursed things. Ah well. All that sweet green will enable you to buy new tools and upgrades, expanding your capabilities and your earning potential.

But it's not just about money. It's tranquility, you see—becoming one with the cosmos of your yard, your playground, your neighborhood park, or wherever the leaves (that is, the Leaf Blower Co. campaign) may lead. And of course there are all sorts of secrets, bonus objectives, and Easter eggs to discover, as well as a free play mode that lets you go where you want, and do what you want. (As long as what you want to do is blow leaves, more or less.)

Leaf Blower Co. channels a serious PowerWash Simulator vibe, which may be its biggest attraction. PowerWash Simulator is an unexpectedly compelling game—"the perfect counter to the stress of Elden Ring," PC Gamer's Sarah James wrote in 2022—but it's also getting a bit long in the tooth. For anyone looking for a similar sort of experience but different, Leaf Blower Co. might just be it.

A release date for Leaf Blower Co. hasn't been set but it's expected to be out sometime in 2025. For now, it's up for wishlisting on Steam—and better, there's a newly-released demo you can take for a spin too.