There comes a time in your life when all you can think about is packing up your belongings, moving to a new place, and opening a coffee shop. It sounds like the kind of thing I'd persuade myself everyone feels when in reality that's just not the case, but the love for the Coffee Talk series suggests otherwise. This set of comforting, coffee shop simulators lets you live out this fantasy, master the wizardry of latte art, all while befriending your customers and unravelling their stories along the way.

However, the next chapter of the Coffee Talk series will whisk us to a much more lively location: the bustling city of Tokyo. And, as announced during the State of Play on November 11, we can expect to embark on this all-new adventure on March 5. But despite its busy setting, Coffee Talk Tokyo will still offer "a cosy place to be" for anyone who passes through its doors, which is bound to be a welcome relief in a virtual rendition of the most populated city in the world.

If you've played either of the Coffee Talk games before, you'll know what the general routine is like, and Coffee Talk Tokyo won't be making too many changes. You'll make various hot drinks for your customers, or something iced if they want to beat the summer heat, while having regular conversations and learning more about their backstories. You may also have to provide advice on certain situations, or comfort a particularly worried character occasionally to deepen your connections.

Coffee Talk Tokyo will feature an entirely new cast of characters, each with individual stories too. But unlike the previous two games, you won't just deal with human characters either. This time around, you'll serve your regulars alongside yokai, such as Kenji the kappa salaryman, or a curious Kitsune who isn't really allowed coffee.

Outside of a new drinks menu and new characters, one new feature for the game includes putting stencils and sprinkles on top of your coffees too, which is huge for someone like me who feels a bit clumsy when it comes to latte art. This way, I can still serve cute drinks without one wrong click resulting in me spilling milk everywhere.