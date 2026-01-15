Total War: Warhammer 40,000 surpasses Steam wishlist milestone, with over 1 million people ready to fight for their dessicated corpse of an Emperor

I've been utterly obsessed with Warhammer 40,000 lore videos recently. You may not think learning about the 19 extra organs Space Marines have would help lull me to sleep, but it does. I'm jumping on the Warhammer bandwagon at a great time, because the recently announced Total War: Warhammer 40,000 just hit an impressive milestone; it has over one million wishlists on Steam.

Creative Assembly announced its existence during The Game Awards in December. Getting over one million wishlists in barely a month is no small feat, and the Total War team shared a message on Steam stating it's "unbelievably excited" to share more with us all soon.

So far, we've only had one trailer for Total War: Warhammer 40k. It was introduced by David Harbour of Thunderbolts* fame (and West End Girl infamy), and it's an absolute delight to behold. We get a glimpse at gorgeous cinematics of elite Space Marine squads fighting against ork hordes, both with giant war machines onside to level the battlefield.

We also see some pre-alpha gameplay, showing the devastating weaponry that can be fired from orbit to help defeat the bigger enemies. The giant death beam reminds me of the WMDs in Tom Clancy's EndWar.

We'll get to fight both planetside and amongst the stars in a galaxy-spanning war that will hopefully live up to the vast scale of the 40k universe.

The game has excited the tabletop sickos among our ranks at PC Gamer, so much so that they even made their own wishlist for the Emperor that includes all the features they want. Hopefully he can take a break from psychically warring with the Chaos Gods and give it a once over.

What we do know is that the ancient alien race, the aeldari, will be a playable faction, as will the human legions of the Astra Militarum. I can't wait to take the former rulers of the stars for a spin—I'm sure they have some horrifying and devastatingly effective tricks up their sleeves. Do they even have sleeves? I haven't gotten that far in the lore videos yet.