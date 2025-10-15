The all-powerful 3rd-person-camera lobby convinced Obsidian to stick a Bethesda-style view mode in The Outer Worlds 2
Vile.
A thing about me is: whenever I've tapped over into third-person mode in a Bethesda game, it's been a horrible mistake. It simply feels like the wrong way to play those games, like one of those mods that crowbars VR support into games designed to be played on a flat screen—a novelty, but not something I'd ever use for a full playthrough.
Well, imagine how scandalised I was when I learnt that not only do people prefer to play these sorts of games that way, but that contingent is sizeable enough to alter Obsidian's thinking when it comes to The Outer Worlds 2. Chatting to Game Informer, game director Brandon Adler says a desire from fans made the studio revise its plans to stay strictly first-person.
"About halfway through, we were like, 'I think people are really going to want this,' so we did an evaluation of how difficult it was going to be to implement it," said Adler. That puts third-person in rare company. Adler says that, for many of the ideas that devs wanted to implement, the studio stayed strikingly sober: "You're like, 'It's too expensive for us to do some of these things; maybe on the next one.'"
Obsidian did not, in fact, make the game's third-person sicko mode itself. It hired an external cabal of sickos to do that: a company called Disruptive that ginned up the game's Bethesda-esque character in a way that, the goal is, should not be jarring.
Which is a change from the first Outer Worlds, which kept you confined to your character's eyeballs in a way that, I suppose, rather displeased some people. Me personally? I'll be staying in first-person when I play, but I'm glad that others get to enjoy the game how they want. Also, I believe they should go to prison. I contain multitudes.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
