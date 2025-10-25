The Outer Worlds 2 has a helmet that makes it look like an arcade game, including an 'insert coins to continue' option
This strange headwear changes the game's visuals entirely.
Now, let me tell you, The Outer Worlds 2 has some strange gear. After exploring Arcadia's many moons and space stations, visiting its various merchants and completing quests, I've found some weird ass weapons and armor, including, but not limited to:
- A gun that fires corrosive tumors you can then eat for health.
- A hammer with a slot machine built into it that randomly rewards you jackpots.
- A cowboy hat that boosts damage by 99% if you wait six seconds without shooting anyone in combat.
It's a great thing, quite frankly, that The Outer Worlds 2 is leaning so heavily into the absurdity of its setting, trying to provide the kind of weird and wacky build options you'd see in Borderlands 4. Still, the strangest helmet I've come across in my travels through outer space is by far A New Point of View Mk 2.
This fancy dome-protector is relatively tough to acquire and you'll miss it entirely (along with a bunch of other strange gear) if you don't complete a specific collectible quest. It's well worth it, though, for its defining feature: it changes the visual style of the game entirely.
At first, I thought it was just a helmet, but when I whacked it on I realised the game now had arcade-style pixelated visuals. It also has an additional feature where, if you get downed, rather than using a Trauma Kit, you can pay 2,000 bits to get back up again like an 'Insert coins to continue' option. This also grants you +50% damage resistance for 30 seconds.
Now, 2,000 bits is no small amount of money in The Outer Worlds 2, but if the option is dying after a long combat and having to load a save, it could potentially be worth it, especially in a troublesome boss fight. The problem is that the game has so many incredibly good helmets, like The Lone Ranger 99% damage buff cowboy hat I mentioned above, that it's hard to justify one with a more occasional use.
So, how do you get A New Point of View Mk 2? After you complete Paradise Island, you'll be given the option to head to the Sub Rosa faction base, Free Market Station. Go to the bazaar, find The 2nd Choice saloon, and speak to Fionna F. Walker upstairs. This specialist merchant will challenge you to compare Tossball/Pitchball card collections, and you'll need to find 25 to defeat her and gain access to her special inventory.
While 25 cards might seem like a lot, I can confirm you can get them all on Paradise Island, Free Market Station, and the last few on Golden Ridge—I'll have a guide up when the game fully releases which provides the locations for each.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Unlocking Fionna's inventory also lets you purchase the aforementioned slot machine hammer, as well as a rhythm game sword, but all of the items will set you back quite a few bits. A New Point of View Mk 2 costs 6,300 cash-money, so you might prefer to buy some of her other items over accessing arcadey visuals.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.