Oblivion Remastered contains an incredibly neat easter egg to one of the nerdiest viral videos of the early 2010s
Potion Seller makes a small cameo in Oblivion Remastered.
Are you going into battle in Oblivion Remastered? Do you need the potion seller's strongest potions? Are the potion seller's potions too strong for you, traveller? Do you even have any idea what I'm talking about? If you do, and you've been playing any Oblivion Remastered recently, you might want to pop into the console commands, because there's a real treat of an easter egg in there for you.
If you don't have any idea what I'm talking about, allow me to point you towards the 2011 YouTube video Potion Seller from Justin Kuritzkes—probably now more well known for penning scripts for recent movies Challengers and Queer. It's a very early 2010s-ass meme, with Kuritzkes acting out a back-and-forth between a knight and a man who sells potions, complete with the goofy face distortions we were all messing around with back then.
Now I have to show my ass a little here and admit I'd never actually seen this video until now, but that doesn't mean it hasn't left its mark on the internet. Potion Seller has nearly 13 million views, and when I put it to the rest of the PC Gamer news team, our senior editor Robin Valentine said: "That video is a foundation stone of my personality." So, safe to say it's a pretty big deal.
So where does Oblivion Remastered come into this? Well, as discovered by Twitch streamer TerraGuildTV, there's a brand-new console command tucked away in the game referencing this very video. If the command "Altar.Player.PotionSellerGiveMeYourStrongestPotions" wasn't already a big enough nod to the meme, the description then says "Powers the player up with the means of defeating the Romans coming to conquer the last free village of Gaul. 'Have you heard of my potions? …My potions are too strong for you, traveller.'"
That final line is yet another direct quote from the video. The first part seems to be a sneaky bonus reference made by French studio Virtuous (who co-developed the remaster) to Asterix the Gaul—a French comic and series of movies about the titular Asterix who keeps the village safe from Roman rule. Two niche references for the price of one? Don't mind if I do.
I had to dive into Oblivion Remastered myself to see if the console command was there and yup, it sure is:
TerraGuildTV gives a brief demonstration of what the console command actually does, seemingly giving you a super-strong punch that sends anyone who dares be in the vicinity of your fists flying straight into the stratosphere. I'm currently doing a sweaty achievement run so haven't tinkered around with activating it myself, but I'm looking forward to using it in the inevitable troll playthrough where I mess things up to the nth degree.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.