New Borderlands 4 patch stumbles by making the nerfed crit knife an actual DPS loss on some builds, plus a Halloween event that's 'like getting a dead rat in a box for Christmas'

News
By published

Yowch.

Amara holds a piece of siren magic between her fingertips in Borderlands 4.
(Image credit: Gearbox Software, 2k Games)

Borderlands 4 dropped a pretty hefty patch today, and before I tell you how Gearbox has screwed the pooch, I do want to be fair and at least highlight the positives while I roll my sleeves up:

Sort filters for your inventory now persist instead of auto-setting to "by manufacturer"; Your discovered locations persist when going from multiplayer to singleplayer; The combat radar now highlights legendary loot (well, it will. It's bugged right now); The "toggle junk" bug is fixed, and a bunch of performance tweaks and fixes have been applied. Including one where the "Ocean could occasionally fail to load." You can read the full list of changes in our Borderlands 4 weekly update.

Firstly, Gearbox has kinda messed up the whole crit knife thing. In case you weren't aware, BL4 had a rather infamous knife that could insta-gib endgame bosses. Or, well, close enough not to matter—with certain builds, like Vex's bleed, you could trigger an infinitely stacking damage loop that would see them melt, like hucking a bucket of acid at a block of styrofoam.

So—let's say you have enough points in the relevant skills to ramp your crit chance up to, say, 70%. You throw a knife with the Penetrator Augment at someone. Your crit chance is now 30%. Your knife is sticking out of an enemy, and they are now somehow less vulnerable to your bullets. I guess because the handle of the knife is blocking them, or something?

In fairness to Gearbox, this is the most literal interpretation of the Penetrator Augment imaginable. It says your crit chance is 30% when you hit something with it, and that's exactly what it does. But it's also incredibly counter-intuitive—applying a debuff shouldn't reduce your damage. I've got no qualms with this thing if it doesn't stack, but that's just… silly.

Borderlands 4 Shift codesBorderlands 4 Black Market locationBorderlands 4 Harlowe buildsBorderlands 4 Rafa buildsBorderlands 4 Vex buildsBorderlands 4 Amon builds

Borderlands 4 Shift codes: The new key connection.
Borderlands 4 Black Market location: New legendaries, no grind.
Borderlands 4 Harlowe builds: The amped-up Gravitar.
Borderlands 4 Rafa builds: The speed-demon Exo-Soldier.
Borderlands 4 Vex builds: The spooky Siren.
Borderlands 4 Amon builds: The fierce Forgeknight.

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.