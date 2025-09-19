I am so terribly glad I've learned you can easily reset all your cooldowns in Borderlands 4 before starting my shotgun grind
About to farm a lego? Pay ol' Zed a visit, first.
I am now initiating myself into the hallowed halls of 'people who farm in Borderlands 4'—I've never quite taken to the series' post-games prior, but something about the way this game handles its open world has me hankering to see just how effective I can make my Rainbow Vomit Shotgun Rafa.
And let me tell you, I am so, so terribly glad to have found out that you can reset all of your cooldowns easily before I did—see, if you're targeting a specific weapon, you might be making use of Moxxi's Encores to merk the same boss over and over again until you're drowning in a sea of purps (and, naturally, not the goddamn weapon/shield you came there for).
Once you get a rhythm going, this loot loop can get pretty efficient, all but for one thing: Your cooldowns don't reset, and depending on your build, that might slow down your progress significantly.
Even my current build, which makes use of a Repkit with cooldown reduction to keep my Peacebreaker Cannons (now horrifying elemental lasers) bumped up into this. When you're grinding hard, those few seconds add up to minutes—and I'm a busy person.
Zed's got your back, though. All due credit to user Zohirflame on the game's subreddit for bringing this to my attention: Visiting Dr. Zed's machine resets all of your cooldowns. Your ordances, your repkit, your action skill—you name it, Zed resets it.
Surely not, I said to myself, I've been playing this goddamn thing for over 50 hours for our very own Borderlands 4 review. I couldn't have missed that.
I did. I did miss that. I will be stopping by Zed's from now on. I may not be the most observant person on Kairos—but at least now I know, and you do, too. Happy farming!
