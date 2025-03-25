Monster Hunter Wilds' first title update is overflowing with new stuff: A long-awaited Grand Hub, Arch-tempered Monsters, Arena Quests, and most importantly, fashion

News
By published

It's just around the corner, too.

Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase | March 2025 - YouTube Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase | March 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

Monster Hunter Wilds just had its first title update stream—which you can watch above—and it's absolutely rammed with content that's sure to tickle series vets pink. Capcom seems keen to have the game hit the ground running. The update will be released April 4, though for exact details, you can check out our handy roadmap post.

First up, as we've been aware of for a while, Mizutsune'll be dropping in to give you a rather violent bubble bath—alongside some choice armour sets from her hide, buffing Wilds' real endgame: Fashion. The hunt will be available for Hunter Rank (HR) 21 players by talking to Kanya in the Scarlet Forest.

After all the difficulty discourse, Capcom'll also be introducing two endgame hunts that may or may not scratch your masochistic itch. Zoh Shia'll be making a return, alongside the first of the game's Arch-tempered Monsters: Rey Dau. If you're green to the series like me, Arch-tempered Monsters are endgame challenges designed to beef up the game's critters to appropriately-violent levels.

Both of these fights'll be available at HR 50—though Rey Dau'll arrive in an "event quest at a later date". As is tradition, all three of these monsters will come with their own bespoke drip, seen below.

Image 1 of 4
New armor sets in Monster Hunter Wilds' upcoming title update.
(Image credit: Capcom)

Then there's the Grand Hub. One of the major complaints from veteran players is Wild's somewhat-scattered camp setup. While it's cosy, and appropriate to the story of exploring a new frontier, the game has admittedly been missing a proper home where you can run around, forge armour, and—most importantly—flaunt said armour to strangers on the internet. The hub'll include:

  • A bowling minigame.
  • A diva who'll sing, you know, for ambiance.
  • Important NPCs from the Windward Plains, such as Felicita, who helps you manage squads.
  • Seasonal quests—like the Festival of Accord: Blossom Dance, which'll debut April 21.
  • Palico chefs. Super important.

The Grand Hub will unlock at HR 16, and will be accessible through Suja, the Peaks of Accord. It'll also be where you can access another feature coming to this title update: Arena Quests.

These time-trials'll let you vie for spots on a leaderboard, and will see you facing monsters with a limited set of equipment—though, Wilds is also introducing "free challenge" variants of these quests, which'll let you rock up with whatever speed-killing setup your devious, not-at-all ecosystem-destroying mind can conjure.

Lastly, and most importantly: You can customise Alma's outfit and glasses. I'm not sure what was wrong with her previous ones, but apparently my position within the guild has me able to determine what she wears. I'm sure this is a healthy working relationship. She's not the only one getting drip, though—the game's first paid cosmetics pack'll be making its way onto digital storefronts, too.

Image 1 of 2
Alma's different outfits in Monster Hunter Wilds' upcoming title update.
(Image credit: Capcom)

Honestly, as a series newcomer, I'm downright impressed by both the speed and the volume of new stuff to do here—Capcom's put together a really impressive showing. And, as someone who has yet to endure the good ol' days of crushing difficulty, I'm stupendously excited to get my butt kicked by these new HR 50 beasties. Again, the free title update drops April 4. Let's just hope Japanese businesses can endure the inevitable sick days.

Monster Hunter Wilds guideBest Monster Hunter Wilds modsMonster Hunter Wilds weapon tier listMonster Hunter Wilds best armorMonster Hunter Wilds monstersMonster Hunter Wilds event questMonster Hunter Wilds multiplayer

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: The big field guide
Best Monster Hunter Wilds mods: Full of fixes
Monster Hunter Wilds weapon tier list: Definitively ranked
Monster Hunter Wilds best armor: What to wear
Monster Hunter Wilds monsters: The full roster
Monster Hunter Wilds event quest: Limited rewards
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: How to hunt together

TOPICS
Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds screen - guy with a huge sword about to whack a monster with a huge tongue
Monster Hunter Wilds is already trying to beat the pre-release difficulty allegations by dropping the deets on its first major patch
Monster Hunter Wilds benchmark
The Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap includes Mizutsune, a gathering hub, and the return of the secret story boss
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
Monster Hunter Wilds' first free update will feature 'a whole host of new additions' and a majestic water wyvern for players to blow sky high
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
The next Monster Hunter Wilds update is set to launch on March 10 and will ensure that when you chop off monster parts, the right monster parts get chopped off
monster hunter wilds
Capcom can't stop spilling the beans on new Monster Hunter Wilds monsters
A hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds shows off their snazzy new earring while striking a pose.
Monster Hunter Wilds' next set of event quests let you snag a snazzy earring, plus armor and weapon decorations
Latest in RPG
A hunter digs in to some delicious dumplings in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds' first title update is overflowing with new stuff: A long-awaited Grand Hub, Arch-tempered Monsters, Arena Quests, and most importantly, fashion
Metaphor: ReFantazio character art
Metaphor: ReFantazio battle director says turn-based RPGs can still be just as popular as action RPGs: 'I personally believe turn-based games have a long future ahead of them'
Geralt sitting on a wall wearing a Cyberpunk jacket modded by TheRealArdCarraigh
The Witcher 3 devs had to practically remake the game engine to make official modding possible
Serana from Skyrim, modded to look like a desiccated corpse.
Skyrim realism mod fixes your vampire girlfriend, giving her a voice and look more suited to someone who just got out of a coffin after 2,000 years
Minthara BG3 looking upset
Another round of Baldur's Gate 3 unearthing reveals Minthara can end up living in a sewer, an unused beach ending, and more
Person battling bizarre four-eyed monster with stylish UI elements surrounding them
Persona and Metaphor: ReFantazio's UI designer is open to accessibility options for players who find the stylish menus overstimulating: 'That is something we understand we'll need to work on and provide in the future'
Latest in News
A hunter digs in to some delicious dumplings in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds' first title update is overflowing with new stuff: A long-awaited Grand Hub, Arch-tempered Monsters, Arena Quests, and most importantly, fashion
helldivers 2
'Never thought I'd go back' Helldivers 2 players steel themselves to return to the site of its most infamous battle, Malevelon Creek
Several adventurers in World of Warcraft Classic&#039;s hardcore server crying over the death of a fallen comrade.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time
Typing on internet search toolbar: What am I doing?
How a Microsoft exec managed to pitch Microsoft Word through the genius tactic of being able to actually use it in a 'type-off' demanded by clients: 'I was the only one who'd actually been a secretary'
The outlast trials setting
'You just have to make them think this world is real, and this world can hurt you': The Outlast Trials devs discuss a changing horror genre and an insatiable need for scares
More about rpg
Metaphor: ReFantazio character art

Metaphor: ReFantazio battle director says turn-based RPGs can still be just as popular as action RPGs: 'I personally believe turn-based games have a long future ahead of them'
Geralt sitting on a wall wearing a Cyberpunk jacket modded by TheRealArdCarraigh

The Witcher 3 devs had to practically remake the game engine to make official modding possible
Steel Hunters hands-on

Steel Hunters is like a more tactical Titanfall, but as an extraction shooter it's undermined by boring loot
See more latest
Most Popular
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
AMD's CEO claims 9070 XT sales are 10x higher than all previous Radeon generations but that's just for the first week of availability
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Second Steam listing this year found hiding 'new and clever' malware. This time through a fake demo link on developer's website
Slides showing FSR 4&#039;s implementation in Space Marine 2 compared to previous versions
AMD says 'there is a ton of interest' in FSR 4 and that it is 'working very hard to make sure the next blockbusters that come out are enabled with FSR 4 technology'
Samsung 3D monitor
Samsung has a crack at ye olde glasses-free 3D monitor thing but its new cheaper 49-inch ultrawide OLED is far more interesting
helldivers 2
'Never thought I'd go back' Helldivers 2 players steel themselves to return to the site of its most infamous battle, Malevelon Creek
Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook renamed to Meta
'It's a bittersweet victory': Meta has been forced to stop ad-tracking one individual in the UK after settling a years-long court case
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a hit and Steam played a 'significant role' in that: 27% of activations were on PC and it's the 2nd-biggest AC launch of all time
Several adventurers in World of Warcraft Classic&#039;s hardcore server crying over the death of a fallen comrade.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
The outlast trials setting
'You just have to make them think this world is real, and this world can hurt you': The Outlast Trials devs discuss a changing horror genre and an insatiable need for scares
Orange Pi 5 Plus single board computer
'Is this a practical way to play your Steam games? Nope, not even a little bit.' But getting Steam running on Armbian and a single board computer really is a thing