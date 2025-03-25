Monster Hunter Wilds' first title update is overflowing with new stuff: A long-awaited Grand Hub, Arch-tempered Monsters, Arena Quests, and most importantly, fashion

Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase | March 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Monster Hunter Wilds just had its first title update stream—which you can watch above—and it's absolutely rammed with content that's sure to tickle series vets pink. Capcom seems keen to have the game hit the ground running. The update will be released April 4, though for exact details, you can check out our handy roadmap post.

First up, as we've been aware of for a while, Mizutsune'll be dropping in to give you a rather violent bubble bath—alongside some choice armour sets from her hide, buffing Wilds' real endgame: Fashion. The hunt will be available for Hunter Rank (HR) 21 players by talking to Kanya in the Scarlet Forest.

After all the difficulty discourse, Capcom'll also be introducing two endgame hunts that may or may not scratch your masochistic itch. Zoh Shia'll be making a return, alongside the first of the game's Arch-tempered Monsters: Rey Dau. If you're green to the series like me, Arch-tempered Monsters are endgame challenges designed to beef up the game's critters to appropriately-violent levels.

Both of these fights'll be available at HR 50—though Rey Dau'll arrive in an "event quest at a later date". As is tradition, all three of these monsters will come with their own bespoke drip, seen below.

Then there's the Grand Hub. One of the major complaints from veteran players is Wild's somewhat-scattered camp setup. While it's cosy, and appropriate to the story of exploring a new frontier, the game has admittedly been missing a proper home where you can run around, forge armour, and—most importantly—flaunt said armour to strangers on the internet. The hub'll include:

A bowling minigame.

A diva who'll sing, you know, for ambiance.

Important NPCs from the Windward Plains, such as Felicita, who helps you manage squads.

Seasonal quests—like the Festival of Accord: Blossom Dance, which'll debut April 21.

Palico chefs. Super important.

The Grand Hub will unlock at HR 16, and will be accessible through Suja, the Peaks of Accord. It'll also be where you can access another feature coming to this title update: Arena Quests.

These time-trials'll let you vie for spots on a leaderboard, and will see you facing monsters with a limited set of equipment—though, Wilds is also introducing "free challenge" variants of these quests, which'll let you rock up with whatever speed-killing setup your devious, not-at-all ecosystem-destroying mind can conjure.

Lastly, and most importantly: You can customise Alma's outfit and glasses. I'm not sure what was wrong with her previous ones, but apparently my position within the guild has me able to determine what she wears. I'm sure this is a healthy working relationship. She's not the only one getting drip, though—the game's first paid cosmetics pack'll be making its way onto digital storefronts, too.

Honestly, as a series newcomer, I'm downright impressed by both the speed and the volume of new stuff to do here—Capcom's put together a really impressive showing. And, as someone who has yet to endure the good ol' days of crushing difficulty, I'm stupendously excited to get my butt kicked by these new HR 50 beasties. Again, the free title update drops April 4. Let's just hope Japanese businesses can endure the inevitable sick days.