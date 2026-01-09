Larian's given us a single-word spoiler for Divinity, its next game, and for some reason it's 'alligator'

Unsurprisingly, Larian Studios isn't revealing much about Divinity's story, characters, and world, not least because it's likely to change a lot from now until its eventual launch. Baldur's Gate 3 made significant changes to characters and story arcs from its early access launch, so it's a fool's errand to even attempt to pin anything down at this point.

But when's that ever stopped anyone? In the Divinity AMA with the studio, Redditor 'ilikebreadabunch' found the only opening and took it, asking Larian if there's a small spoiler that it could give that won't make any sense until we've actually played the game.

Larian obliged, and writing director Adam Smith simply replied, "Alligator".

Well…uh, that certainly fits the bill. Even if it's a main story spoiler, perhaps a character's final words (that would be an odd choice, I'll admit), good luck getting anything of use from it. With no confirmed release date or even window right now, we'll be waiting a long time before we find out what this clue's all about.

I'm grasping at straws here, but perhaps there'll be a fight against alligators, similar to the infamous killer crocs in Divinity: Original Sin 2's opening area of Fort Joy. After all, Larian loves starting players off by the water, and head of design Nick Pechenin made an equally cryptic response to a question about new mechanics, which I can only assume is related to swimming: "There was something that bothered me when I explored the starting areas of DOS1, DOS2 and BG3. It stares you right in the face if you think about it. In Divinity I can finally do the thing I wanted to do in every previous game."

Or maybe there's a shapeshifter who can turn into an alligator, and we're getting a spiritual successor to BG3's iconic bear romance scene. Alligators aren't biologically lizards in real life, nor in Divinity's world of Rivellon (lizards are a humanoid race here), but with all the clamour of fans hoping for lizard romance, it's close enough, no?

The funniest outcome would be if whatever this incredibly nondescript spoiler is referring to was quietly cut from the final version of the game. I'll be sure to remind everyone of this puzzle piece when the game's in our hands to send everyone into a pointless frenzy.