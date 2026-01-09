Larian's given us a single-word spoiler for Divinity, its next game, and for some reason it's 'alligator'

Unsurprisingly, Larian Studios isn't revealing much about Divinity's story, characters, and world, not least because it's likely to change a lot from now until its eventual launch. Baldur's Gate 3 made significant changes to characters and story arcs from its early access launch, so it's a fool's errand to even attempt to pin anything down at this point.

But when's that ever stopped anyone? In the Divinity AMA with the studio, Redditor 'ilikebreadabunch' found the only opening and took it, asking Larian if there's a small spoiler that it could give that won't make any sense until we've actually played the game.

Well…uh, that certainly fits the bill. Even if it's a main story spoiler, perhaps a character's final words (that would be an odd choice, I'll admit), good luck getting anything of use from it. With no confirmed release date or even window right now, we'll be waiting a long time before we find out what this clue's all about.

