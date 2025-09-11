Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 added a new secret happy(ish) ending for people who straight-up solo an entire enemy army

Without spoiling anything, I've always enjoyed the secret Cyberpunk 2077 ending where you just solo the entire end of the game. It's absurd but deeply satisfying, and after all, you are a hyper-borged-up death machine by that point in the story.

You know who's not a hyper-borged-up death machine? Henry of Skalitz, lovable medieval yokel and protagonist of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (and 1, for that matter), which makes it all the more impressive that the game's recent 1.4 patch snuck in a new secret ending (via GamesRadar) for those players who manage to single-handedly annihilate an entire enemy army.

Uncovered by an industrious Redditor, the new ending can be found in the quest called The Lion's Den. That'd be the one where Henry infiltrates the camp of King Sigismund's army and solves a murder: heavy on sneaking about, investigation, and social skills.

Unless you're cool, that is. In which case, you stroll into camp, draw your sword, and promptly massacre like a billion enemy soldiers. Make your way through enough of them, and you'll eventually hit a new endgame screen, reading "You changed history! Sigismund lost his army and returned to Hungary in disgrace." You see? Individuals really can make history, so long as they murder several hundred other individuals to do it.

Bit of bad news, though (and spoilers for, um, actual history here), not all's well that ends well. The new ending's message doesn't end there. It adds that you "lived happily" as Sir Radzig's rightful heir—as affirmed by a now-untroubled King Wenceslas—"until 1416, when you set out with your father for Kuttenberg."

Why 1416? Because that's when the actual Racek Kobyla of Dvorce (upon whom Radzig is based) got torn apart by peasants in an inn in Kuttenberg. The historical Racek was a supporter of Jan Hus, a theological rabble-rouser who dared suggest there might be some problems with this whole Catholicism thing (kind of an early Martin Luther), and it turns out the staunchly Catholic peasants of Kuttenberg weren't keen on that, so they literally tore him to pieces and stomped on the remains in the street.

Which is reasonable. We can all agree that's very fair.

I guess in this new ending, Henry was with his pops when that happened, and I suspect ol' Henners didn't just stand by while the mob killed his dad. A little ironic that he could single-handedly take down an entire enemy army but couldn't deal with the hoi polloi, but it was a few years later. Aristocratic life must have softened him up.