I was surprised and delighted to learn that every FromSoft protagonist outside of Elden Ring Nightreign is 5 feet 7 inches tall, aka the best height for cool people

Aside from when it's wildly out of whack with the game world, I don't think about the height of videogame characters much. At a modest 5'7, I generally assume that most videogame protagonists are taller than me. There have been a few occasions where a character's canonical height has surprised me, though. For example, a while back I read that Thief's antihero Garrett was a strapping six footer, but a recent search revealed that this is actually not the case, and in fact he might be even shorter than me.
I had a similar reaction watching Zullie the Witch's recent video discussing character height in FromSoftware's games, in which she reveals that every FromSoft protagonist up until Elden Ring Neightreign is roughly 1.7 metres, or 5 foot 7 inches, tall. I'd always figured they were strapping six footers, if only because it further accentuates how massive the game's bosses are.
This is, I should stress, not the central point of Zullie's video. The vid explores how Elden Ring Nightreign's new character height modifier affects the game mechanically. Elden Ring's playable characters have noticeably different heights, even though they're all based on the same player model. The smallest avatar, Revenant, is a petite 4'9, while at 6'6, the Guardian is at risk of bumping his head on doorframes a lot.
As for how this affects the game mechanically, the answer is "not much, but a bit". Height difference has no effect on movement actions like running or jumping, but they do factor slightly into combat. According to Zullie, smaller characters have a slightly higher chance to avoid being hit by certain attacks (like arrows), while taller characters have marginally longer reach, meaning their swings will hit enemies from further away.
This might not be vastly surprising, but it is interesting regardless. Zullie also notes that the size modifier can be used to adjust the height of any character in Nightreign, and could potentially be used in future FromSoft games, possibly even as a character creation variable. Now I want a FromSoft RPG where you can create a character so small they can attack bosses internally. Though, to be honest, you could probably do that with some of the existing bosses anyway if the games supported it mechanically.
In any case, it pleases me greatly to know I can look all those other FromSoft protagonists in the eye without getting neckache. I suppose it also opens up a lot of cosplay opportunities, which isn't exactly a huge concern for me. But it's nice to know that I have options beyond "comic-accurate Wolverine".
Elden Ring Nightreign tips - Start your run right
Nightreign tier list - The best nightfarers
Best Nightreign rune farm route - Level up fast
Best Nightreign team comps - Squad goals
Nightreign best relics - The rite stuff
Nightreign bosses list - Every Nightlord
Nightreign Remembrances - All character quests
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.