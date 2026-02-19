Avowed's massive anniversary update adds new playable races, but they don't get any unique dialogue because there were 'no dedicated narrative people available'
The new races are just a "mechanical distinction".
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Avowed's 2.0 update, also known as the anniversary update, is a meaty one. New stat bonuses, custom difficulty modifiers, NG+, the new staff weapon type, a photo mode—it's a lot. The most significant new addition, though, is undoubtedly the arrival of three new playable races.
If you've not played Avowed yet, you might be surprised to hear that, until now, only humans and elves were playable. This is a significant departure from Obsidian's previous games set in Eora, the Pillars universe, which offered plenty of choice at character creation.
The in-fiction reason for this limitation is that, where the main character is from, elves and humans are the dominant peoples. But that's a bit of a bummer for roleplayers, so now you can also play as a dwarf, an orlan or an aumaua.
It's pretty common in RPGs for your choice of race to have an impact that goes beyond your stats and skills. This is also true of Avowed, where there's some unique dialogue based on your race. Not so for the new additions, however, which offer a mechanical and aesthetic difference only.
Chatting to RPG Site, gameplay director Gabe Paramo explained this omission. "It was actually quite difficult," he said of introducing the new races. "It took a ton of work from our gameplay engineers and character artists to make sure all of the character customization options worked across the new races, and that our in-world interactions all synced up properly regardless of the player's height or proportions."
But while gameplay engineers and character artists were involved, nobody from the narrative side contributed to the update. "On the writing side, because our post-launch team was primarily made up of people focused on the PS5 port and gameplay, without dedicated narrative people available, we weren't able to add unique dialogue choices based on the player's race."
Picking one of the new races means you get to enjoy "different gameplay attribute bonuses depending on which race the player chooses, so there's still a meaningful mechanical distinction tied to that choice," said Paramo.
Well, that's taken the wind out of my sails a bit. Don't get me wrong, it's fantastic that Avowed players are getting some significant new options a year after launch, and all for free, to boot. But Obsidian is known for creating some really detailed roleplaying opportunities, so it's a shame that the update doesn't really cater those of us more interested in that side of things.
Avowed's anniversary update is available now.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.