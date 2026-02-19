Avowed's massive anniversary update adds new playable races, but they don't get any unique dialogue because there were 'no dedicated narrative people available'

The new races are just a "mechanical distinction".

Avowed's 2.0 update, also known as the anniversary update, is a meaty one. New stat bonuses, custom difficulty modifiers, NG+, the new staff weapon type, a photo mode—it's a lot. The most significant new addition, though, is undoubtedly the arrival of three new playable races.

If you've not played Avowed yet, you might be surprised to hear that, until now, only humans and elves were playable. This is a significant departure from Obsidian's previous games set in Eora, the Pillars universe, which offered plenty of choice at character creation.

