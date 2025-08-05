Elden Ring Nightreign's Seamless co-op mod now allows up to 6 players, but won't add any more as 'the game just becomes comically easy'

FromSoftware was initially pretty adamant about player caps for Elden Ring Nightreign. It started with just a single-player or trio option, as the director said that the game was built for squads of three, end of discussion. But that was never going to fly, especially as players complained that they didn't know an extra person to trio with—duos were soon confirmed and finally became playable in update 1.02.

As the masses celebrate getting to drop their third wheel, the Nightreign Seamless co-op mod creators have had to switch direction to avoid becoming redundant.

"Nightreign is a relatively new release and is still being maintained by FromSoftware," mod creator Yui says in a Patreon post. "The current state of the seamless co-op mod is that it is now feature-complete. Originally, this mod was designed to just bridge the gap between the game's launch and the developers adding official 2-player support. Now that this has been done, the only real use this mod has over the vanilla game is mod support and increasing player cap."

So the next move for the Seamless co-op mod is to go the other way, and start adding more players to Nightreign. The maximum player count for Nightreign is now six, although that is apparently quite shaky with bugs emerging if you add over five players to a run. Although the creators are looking for bug fixes currently, and once these are tied up, "the project will be put in maintenance mode."

"I have no plans on adding PvP and/or random matchmaking," Yui continues. "Whilst in theory this player cap can be expanded further, beyond 6 players seems overkill and even with a very high scaling curve for enemies, the game just becomes comically easy."

I don't care about how fair it would be to face Adel with hundreds of other players. I think the concept is funny enough to warrant breaking the game, especially if it lets me delete Gaping Jaw within seconds. But as that doesn't look like a possibility, I'll still happily settle for six players.

Not only can we finally include a couple more friends who have yet to be roped into the messy multiplayer that is Nightreign, but we're also able to up the difficulty. Customisable enemy scaling is included in the mod and lets you beef up the Nightlords way past their Everdark capabilities.

"In the settings file, you will notice the scaling options set up like 'health_scaling = 100'," the mod description reads. "This means that it will be 100% of the vanilla game scaling formula applied per additional player (not that enemies get 100% more health per player).

"For example, if an enemy gets 25% more health per player in the base game, setting health_scaling to 50 would mean a gain of 12.5% health, and if you set it to 1000, it'd get 250% more health, etc." Unfortunately, this doesn't translate to camp enemies or other beasts you'll find around the map, so if you want to play fair, just make someone sit out a fight—or send them off on their own adventure somewhere else on the map.

Honestly, I'm more excited about the prospect of getting to play in a four-farer squad than I was about duo expeditions. While I've had plenty of fun in a trio, it always seemed unfair to circumvent the standard four-player co-op, and in doing so, effectively cast out one person from the regular gaming group.