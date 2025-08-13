Elden Ring Nightreign's next Everdark Sovereign is the GOAT. No, literally.

Though Everdark Caligo wasn't quite as hard as players predicted—in fact, you could almost ignore her boss mechanic during the actual fight—things are about to get a whole lot spicier in Elden Ring Nightreign. FromSoftware has revealed that Libra, Creature of Night, is the newest boss to get the Everdark treatment. And to be frank, this magic-toting frenzy goat is the one to watch out for. They've saved the best till last. Well, second to last (sorry Heolstor).

"None may bear the balance but at cost," reads the official post on X. "When the horned beast rises, chaos claims all. The Everdark Sovereign version of Equilbrious Beast shall strike on August 14." So there's only one more day to wait until Libra ascends into his ultimate form and you can fight him.

If you haven't had the pleasure of facing the Equilibrious Beast expedition, Libra is both the most unique and terrifying boss you'll fight in Nightreign. Sure, there's an argument to be made for Heolstor (the final boss) or Fulghor as the hardest, but neither inspire quite the same level of dread in me. The moment someone mentions Libra, I start getting flashbacks of rolling through an endless storm of magic as a screaming goat tries to bonk me with its staff.

It isn't just the bullet hell of arcane AoE nonsense that Libra conjures (and escalates throughout the fight), it's that he also inflicts a whole heap of madness buildup with his attacks, which is generally quite a tough status to deal with in Nightreign.

You can chow down on some Clarifying Boluses (mmm tastes like banana) from churches or madness camps to buff your resistance, but the latter are quite rare location-wise. Besides this, you've kind of got to hope that you'll find the right talisman, a resistance-based boss reward, or grab a Sacred Seal with an incantation that'll remove buildup. That, or you can collect the crystals Libra creates during the fight as a last ditch.

It's hard to imagine how FromSoftware will cook up a more stressful version of Libra than the current fight, but I'm pretty excited for it. For me, Libra encapsulates what's best in Elden Ring Nightreign—a truly unique boss concept in a game many claim is derivative. My prediction? His new Everdark makeover will involve his notorious deal mechanic.

At the start of each fight, Libra appears as a cloaked figure with a set of scales in one hand and offers you a deal with the devil, taking a boon in exchange for a bane. Libra also does this when he randomly invades during expeditions, effectively blackmailing you to pay him runes or take a health debuff, though you can also just fight him there and then for a different bonus. Or even pay him, collect a boon, AND THEN kill him for extra profit.

Maybe we'll have to take some kind of big debuff in order to gain the means to damage him? I'll guess we'll have to wait until 3 am CEST / 6 pm PDT on August 14 to see what madness he has in store.