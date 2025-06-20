Elden Ring Nightreign player completes their 'solo gremlin challenge', clearing every boss in a row as its squishiest character

Someone had to do it: An exceptionally skilled Elden Ring Nightreign player has soloed all eight Nightlords (and the new enhanced boss) as its squishiest character. And if my eyes don't deceive me, I think they did all of them in a row.

Reddit user PotatoFoSho calls it the "solo gremlin challenge" in reference to the flood of memes that depict the Revenant as a tiny angry doll usually wielding a sword twice her size. She's one of Nightreign's weakest characters in terms of survivability and is extremely dependent on finding powerful spells each run. When geared right, however, she can use her massive skeleton summons to distract bosses as she rips them apart.

PotatoFoSho dropped their relic setup for her, which notably includes a ton of stats to increase her mana and spell damage (not health!). They say fellow Revenant players should focus on cleaning out cathedrals for the seals that come with powerful incantation spells and to prioritize evergaol bosses for massive amounts of runes to level up quickly. The Wraith Calling Bell—which players have discovered is surprisingly powerful—is always good to have on you too, they said.

And like any good Revenant player, they recommend stacking up as many Starlight Shards as you can to keep your mana bar topped off since she has no way of restoring FP otherwise. They urge everyone to visit as many Sorcerer's Rises on the map as they can for them.

As someone who just finished their first attempt on the new "Sovereign Everdark" version of the Gaping Maw boss, I'm impressed PotatoFoSho was able to take it out as a spell caster who has to also manage her skeleton minions. The finger gymnastics involved with that while also trying to avoid a rabid dragon and his massive hurricane must be practically Olympian.

I will stick to playing Revenant safely in groups of three so that when I inevitably get annihilated by a boss breathing on me, I will at least have some backup. Hats off to PotatoFoSho though, they've definitely earned the title of the Solo Gremlin.