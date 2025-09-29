Diablo 4 player harnessed the power of an infinite damage exploit to breeze through an impossible dungeon 48 hours before Blizzard took it away
Druids were briefly the strongest class in the game thanks to this exploit.
Diablo 4 players have proven once again that if there is a way to deal so much damage the game can't calculate it anymore, someone will find it. This season the award goes to a druid player who figured out a combination of items that stacks their poison damage into infinity.
That player was YouTuber BigPapaPlump, who effortlessly cleared the single hardest dungeon in the game. While other classes were scrounging the best items together to survive dungeons 20 levels lower, druid players using their build skated through the tier Blizzard designed to be impossible.
The fun is now over. Blizzard has temporarily disabled the key to the infinite damage build until further notice.
You can watch BigPapaPlump spend 23 minutes explaining the particulars on how the build worked, but the gist is that it involved spamming a skill that infects enemies with poison over and over until the numbers weren't numbers anymore.
Damage over time skills in Diablo 4 have always gotten funky when you have a way to "pop" them for one massive hit. Something about the conversion from damage over time into a single attack tends to go wrong. And that's exactly what was happening here: BigPapaPlump spammed their Poison Creeper skill using the now-disabled Legendary power to dump enough poison damage onto enemies to melt them in seconds.
The reward for completing the hardest dungeon isn't any different from completing lower tiers, so bragging rights and a temporary spot on the unofficial leaderboards is all BigPapaPlump got for the accomplishment. In their video explaining the build—which came out a few hours before Blizzard took action—they talk about anticipating the nerf and how they'll transition into a version that doesn't break any rules. "Will this get patched?" BigPapaPlump asked. "Yes it will."
Ideally, infinite damage exploits wouldn't be a thing at all in a game like Diablo 4, where the whole point for some players is to measure how strong their builds perform against the toughest monsters you can find. Trivializing the grind kind of defeats the whole point, but it's kind of funny that the class that has spent the last several seasons at the bottom of the power rankings got a taste of glory.
At least Blizzard was quick with a fix, but I hope it has bigger plans to prevent this from happening in the first place, especially when official leaderboards finally arrive. Nobody is going to want to compete if some players are running around with god mode on.
