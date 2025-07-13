First spotted by Blue's News, GOG is showing some love to Neverwinter Nights 2 and its fans ahead of the launch of the game's enhanced edition this week. The original game has been added to GOG's preservation program, and owners of NwN2 on GOG have a 15% off "loyalty discount" on the remaster, one that stacks with the 10% off preorder discount.

The preservation program is a commitment by GOG to use its own developers to keep games running (and running well) on current and future versions of Windows. NwN2 has already benefitted from its inclusion: The game received its first update on GOG since 2015, finally fixing a black screen issue that has vexed me for years.

The loyalty discount is also mighty neighborly, but as much as GOG Galaxy is the only launcher other than Steam I enthusiastically use, NwN2 Enhanced Edition still has a big draw on Valve's storefront: Steam Deck. NwN2 Enhanced has been verified since before it was even officially announced, and while it's possible to get GOG games working on Deck, it's a big hassle.

As for what all the fuss is about, Neverwinter Nights 2 is a phenomenal D&D and Obsidian classic I would love to see get its flowers in the post-Baldur's Gate 3 era. The Enhanced Edition will offer a bundle of four huge RPG campaigns for $30, and while NwN2's mod scene was never as big as NwN1's, there are still some lauded campaigns there to check out like The Maimed God's Saga. The Enhanced Edition releases on July 15 on Steam and GOG, and that's also when the preorder discount ends and the loyalty discount drops to 15% from 25%.