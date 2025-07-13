Ahead of its remaster, GOG added Neverwinter Nights 2 to its preservation program and is also giving owners of the original a 'loyalty discount' on the enhanced edition
I'm all for a NwN2 love fest.
First spotted by Blue's News, GOG is showing some love to Neverwinter Nights 2 and its fans ahead of the launch of the game's enhanced edition this week. The original game has been added to GOG's preservation program, and owners of NwN2 on GOG have a 15% off "loyalty discount" on the remaster, one that stacks with the 10% off preorder discount.
The preservation program is a commitment by GOG to use its own developers to keep games running (and running well) on current and future versions of Windows. NwN2 has already benefitted from its inclusion: The game received its first update on GOG since 2015, finally fixing a black screen issue that has vexed me for years.
The loyalty discount is also mighty neighborly, but as much as GOG Galaxy is the only launcher other than Steam I enthusiastically use, NwN2 Enhanced Edition still has a big draw on Valve's storefront: Steam Deck. NwN2 Enhanced has been verified since before it was even officially announced, and while it's possible to get GOG games working on Deck, it's a big hassle.
As for what all the fuss is about, Neverwinter Nights 2 is a phenomenal D&D and Obsidian classic I would love to see get its flowers in the post-Baldur's Gate 3 era. The Enhanced Edition will offer a bundle of four huge RPG campaigns for $30, and while NwN2's mod scene was never as big as NwN1's, there are still some lauded campaigns there to check out like The Maimed God's Saga. The Enhanced Edition releases on July 15 on Steam and GOG, and that's also when the preorder discount ends and the loyalty discount drops to 15% from 25%.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
